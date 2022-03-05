Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Dazzle Event

700579609.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Utah Legend Wizard Ball first of its kind
You might have heard of an event here or there to tickle your Potter fancy, but the Utah Legend Wizard Ball is the whole shebang. With a banquet, street performers and music, there’s no doubt this party will be legendary.
By Dazzle Event
June 2, 2018 9 a.m. MDT