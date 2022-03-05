Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Donna Carol Voss

5 reasons to appreciate America this Christmas
The truth is that in context, America is something to be very, very proud of. This once-in-human-history experiment — of the people, for the people, by the people — is truly awesome in the grandest sense of the word.
By Donna Carol Voss
Dec 12, 2017 2:30 p.m. MST
5 things to discuss with your children on Veterans Day
The next time you see a soldier, be sure to thank him for the sacrifice he made. If you have a soldier in your family, write a personal thank you from your heart.
By Donna Carol Voss
Nov 7, 2017 9 a.m. MST