Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Excel Entertainment

700622349.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
‘Jane and Emma’ movie highlights an unlikely friendship
With “Jane and Emma” coming out this week, viewers may have questions about the background of the story and the making of the film. How could two women of different races be close friends at this point in history? Here’s a more in-depth look.
By Excel Entertainment
Oct 14, 2018 9 a.m. MDT