Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
6 common bank fees and how to get around them
Have you ever looked at your bank statement and wondered why you were being charged a fee? You might have felt confused, embarrassed or even angry. Well, here are the facts.
By
First National Bank
March 30, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
Ghosts of the past: How to avoid being haunted by bad credit
You may have struggled with your credit while others don’t even know it exists. But when it comes time to make a large purchase, you don’t want your credit score jumping out and scaring you. Here are some ways to banish the ghosts of past debts.
By
First National Bank
Oct 11, 2016 10:01 a.m. MDT
5 things to pay attention to when shopping for a credit card
With all of the credit card options out there, how do you choose one that best fits your needs?
By
First National Bank
Sept 6, 2016 10:01 a.m. MDT
7 habits of financially responsible people
If you don’t possess them already, these are habits you’ll definitely want to develop. Take the quiz to see if you’re up on your personal finance facts.
By
First National Bank
June 30, 2016 10 a.m. MDT