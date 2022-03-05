Gretchen Krebs

Saturday is the 25th anniversary of the Hazelwood decision to allow schools to censor student writing in official school publications. Here’s a look at how the decision has been applied to censor personal, political and religious student expression.
As parents know and studies show, a great teacher like Chapman can have a lifelong impact on a child’s personal and academic development. Great teachers can raise a student’s confidence, test scores, lifetime educational achievement and even their adult earning potential. As Stephanie Kunkle, Hannah’s mother puts it, “a teacher like that is just worth their weight in gold.”
With the “fiscal cliff” deadline a few days away and no new attempts in Washington, D.C., to avert it, already lean school systems continue to brace themselves for sudden funding cuts. How will your child’s school fare?
At every level, from high school to grad school, workers to employers, the real gap is in expectations and education. Can better high school math and science fix the problem or do we need to overhaul the way we pay for graduate degrees?
Schools are starting to capitalize on the technology students love to use, including smartphones, tablets, and other personal devices. In one study, test scores improved by 30 percent after smartphones were introduced to low-income students.
Over the next few years, school systems in cities across the U.S., including Memphis, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh, and Denver, will phase in teacher evaluations that combine several measures to give a better picture of teacher success.