Gretchen Krebs

Researchers found that light quality and classroom color both contributed significantly to student learning rates.
Education
New U.K. study says classroom building design has significant impact on learning rates
Researchers from the U.K. were surprised to discover how big an impact room features like color and light have on student learning.
By Gretchen Krebs
Jan 23, 2013 9:23 a.m. MST
Education
25 years of censorship: How Hazelwood silences students' personal, political, religious expression
Saturday is the 25th anniversary of the Hazelwood decision to allow schools to censor student writing in official school publications. Here's a look at how the decision has been applied to censor personal, political and religious student expression.
By Gretchen Krebs
Jan 14, 2013 3:45 p.m. MST
The New York Times reports almost half of surveyed colleges expect full-time enrollment to decline and a third of schools expect declines in tuition revenues relative to inflation.
Education
Colleges expect full-time enrollment to decline, annual survey reveals
Moody's Investors Service has a new report showing more colleges are expecting declines in enrollment and revenue.
By Gretchen Krebs
Jan 14, 2013 7:15 a.m. MST
Have schools improved the way they educate girls, or have they just made it harder for boys to succeed?
Education
Girls are getting better grades than boys, but is anyone getting a good education?
Have schools improved the way they educate girls, or have they just made it harder for boys to succeed?
By Gretchen Krebs
Jan 10, 2013 4:53 p.m. MST
Education
An American education: refugees and new immigrants face challenges to graduation
Despite excitement for school, English language learners, especially new arrivals, face an uphill battle toward graduation.
By Gretchen Krebs
Jan 9, 2013 6:15 p.m. MST
Hannah Kunkel hugs her their-grade teacher Megan Chapman, whom Hannah's mom credits with helping her once-shy daughter to reach her potential in school.
Family
Better teacher careers yield better student outcomes
As parents know and studies show, a great teacher like Chapman can have a lifelong impact on a child's personal and academic development. Great teachers can raise a student's confidence, test scores, lifetime educational achievement and even their adult earning potential. As Stephanie Kunkle, Hannah's mother puts it, "a teacher like that is just worth their weight in gold."
By Gretchen Krebs
Jan 6, 2013 9:41 p.m. MST
Utah
'Fiscal cliff' impact on schools will be uneven
With the "fiscal cliff" deadline a few days away and no new attempts in Washington, D.C., to avert it, already lean school systems continue to brace themselves for sudden funding cuts. How will your child's school fare?
By Gretchen Krebs
Dec 27, 2012 7 p.m. MST
Faith
Will Texas scrap its textbooks because of religious bias?
A recent analysis of Texas social studies textbooks has revealed a religious bias, but the details are unexpected.
By Gretchen Krebs
Dec 20, 2012 11:40 a.m. MST
Can better high school math and science fix the problem or do we need to overhaul the way we pay for graduate degrees?
Business
Mismatch between jobs and workers stems from 'education gap' not a 'skills gap'
At every level, from high school to grad school, workers to employers, the real gap is in expectations and education. Can better high school math and science fix the problem or do we need to overhaul the way we pay for graduate degrees?
By Gretchen Krebs
Nov 29, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Education
Operation Educate the Educators helps schools support military-connected students
Military-connected students face unique challenges that many teachers are unprepared to meet. Operation Educate the Educators aims to change that.
By Gretchen Krebs
Nov 21, 2012 5:30 p.m. MST
Schools are starting to capitalize on the technology students love to use, including smartphones, tablets, and other personal devices.
U.S. & World
Smartphones can have a huge impact on student achievement
Schools are starting to capitalize on the technology students love to use, including smartphones, tablets, and other personal devices. In one study, test scores improved by 30 percent after smartphones were introduced to low-income students.
By Gretchen Krebs
Nov 16, 2012 10:39 a.m. MST
Utah
How did education fare in this election? In California, voters choose higher taxes over cutting school budgets
Six states had education initiatives on their ballots this year. In California, voters choose higher taxes over cutting school budgets.
By Gretchen Krebs
Nov 7, 2012 12:19 p.m. MST
Utah
A better way to grade teachers: Grading on how teachers promote student learning rather than test scores
Nikhil Goyal says the learning stopped in third grade when his class began to prepare for state-mandated math and English tests.
By Gretchen Krebs
Oct 30, 2012 11:31 p.m. MDT
Mountainville Academy fifth graders do an outdoors science project on Friday, April 1, 2011. The charter school has escalated from a struggling school to an academically successful school.
U.S. & World
At charter schools, high enrollment, low oversight bring mixed results
Across the country, communities continue to put energy and dollars into charter schools, despite the lack of both oversight and convincing results.
By Gretchen Krebs
Oct 25, 2012 2:32 p.m. MDT
Nikhil Goyal, 17-year-old author and advocate for the role of student voice in education reform.
Utah
Students suggest better ways to grade teachers
Over the next few years, school systems in cities across the U.S., including Memphis, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh, and Denver, will phase in teacher evaluations that combine several measures to give a better picture of teacher success.
By Gretchen Krebs
Oct 22, 2012 11:07 p.m. MDT
Children in military families often move six to nine times between preschool and graduation, and many go months without seeing a parent who is on active duty. Frequent moves can disrupt their social lives and academic progress, while personal knowledge of
Utah
To teach military kids, educate the educators
Operation Educate the Educators aims to help teachers and schools meet the unique needs of students from military families.
By Gretchen Krebs
Oct 19, 2012 2:18 p.m. MDT
Utah
Cash-strapped, crowded schools eye ways to help all students
Overcrowding presents myriad challenges, but new evidence points to a few inexpensive innovations that actually have a bigger impact on student success than reducing class size.
By Gretchen Krebs
Oct 9, 2012 11 p.m. MDT