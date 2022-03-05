Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Grifols

Delivering health solutions since 1940.

1512349.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
How one Utah man’s life was affected through simple plasma donations
When you hear the word “plasma,” you likely think of donors you have known or your own personal experience donating. However, you rarely think or hear about how the plasma donated benefits people’s lives.
By Grifols
April 6, 2015 10 a.m. MDT