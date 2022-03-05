clock
Haley Smith
Utah
Machine created by Utah company cuts flu test results to less than an hour
Doctors at Intermountain Medical Center are hoping the device created by BioFire Diagnostics in Salt Lake City will help cut back on the spread of the flu this year.
By
Haley Smith
Jan 9, 2015 3:23 p.m. MST
Utah
Rainbow Family Gathering putting big strain on jail, courts in Wasatch County
The numbers are increasing by the day, and the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Family members in Wasatch County has resources stretched to the limit.
By
Haley Smith
and
Geoff Liesik
July 2, 2014 3:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Lights along busy stretch of I-15 repaired
The lights are back on along a busy stretch of I-15 that was left in the dark at night after a copper wire heist in March 2013.
By
Haley Smith
June 4, 2014 3:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
90-year-old World War II Utah veteran receives medals in surprise ceremony
World War II veteran Joseph Max Gardiner received a string of awards in a surprise ceremony Saturday. Gardiner received four medals: the World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct, Sharp Shooter and the American Service Medal.
By
Haley Smith
April 7, 2014 3:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man with slingshot causes shooting scare in Cedar Hills, police say
Police believe a slingshot-wielding man on painkillers may have been the culprit in a shooting scare in Cedar Hills Friday.
By
Haley Smith
March 21, 2014 9:25 a.m. MDT
Utah
Granite district equips its school officers with military rifles
The Granite School District Police Department has issued military-grade AR-15 rifles to all of its officers. The district says the move is part of its efforts to keep kids safe every day.
By
Haley Smith
Feb 24, 2014 2:45 p.m. MST
Utah
Foster dog alerts West Valley family to stranger on back deck
The Kemp family has one more thing to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — their foster dog who alerted them that a stranger was on their back deck.
By
Haley Smith
Nov 26, 2013 1:11 p.m. MST
Utah
Wire theft leaves motorists in the dark on I-15
A massive copper theft in March has motorists on I-15 driving in the dark, and Utah Department of Transportation officials say it could be some time before the lights are back on.
By
Haley Smith
Oct 22, 2013 4 p.m. MDT
Utah
Cooperation between governors enables Utah National Guard to help Colorado after flooding
About 120 members of the Utah National Guard departed from Camp Williams on Friday to assist in the reconstruction project in the aftermath of massive flooding in Colorado.
By
Haley Smith
Oct 4, 2013 2 p.m. MDT
Utah
Semitrailer crushes car, hits Bountiful house
A semitrailer knocked down power lines, flattened a car and crashed into a house on Thursday.
By
Haley Smith
Sept 5, 2013 9:10 a.m. MDT