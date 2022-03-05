Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Jane and Emma

700621826.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
QUIZ: 8 movies that highlight unlikely friendships
Good versus evil propels the plots of countless movies, but another common theme is that of unlikely friendships. Viewers gravitate toward this theme because it shows us new possibilities. See if you can guess the movies here that fit this criteria.
By Jane and Emma
Oct 10, 2018 12 p.m. MDT