Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Keira Farrimond
Coronavirus
Recovery remains elusive for many COVID-19 long-haulers
An estimated 10% to 25% of COVID-19 survivors struggle with long-term symptoms — some months after a diagnosis. Several spoke with the Deseret News about their struggles.
By
Amy Donaldson
and
Keira Farrimond
Nov 28, 2020 10 p.m. MST
Utah
Repeat arrests haven’t stopped Utah stalker, frustrating police and victims
Layton man has continued to follow girls in northern Utah, stoking concern and leading legislator to explore changing law
By
Annie Knox
,
Brittany Glas
, and 1 more
Aug 26, 2019 10 p.m. MDT