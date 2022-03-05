Golf isn’t just a sport to some people; it’s an art, a distraction from the worries of the world, a way to bond with a loved one or good friends, the perfect way to enjoy amazing weather and views. Being out on the course is a way of life that many people can’t get enough of. However, going out on the course everyday can place a large dent in your wallet if you aren’t careful. There’s the bucket of balls you need to hit to practice your swing, the cart and then lunch after. Don’t let your wallet suffer and get some great discounts on golf that will keep you out on the green longer.