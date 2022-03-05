Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
10 fun date ideas at great prices (Lantern Fest, getaways and more!)
Finding a perfect date idea isn’t easy. Sometimes you want something just a little fancier and/or more original! Here are 12 fun, heavily discounted date ideas that will make your other half swoon.
By KSL Deals
March 12, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
14 deals for Valentine’s Day (getaways, spa packages and more!)
Here are 14 romantic deals that are perfect for V-Day, from weekend getaways and spa days to date ideas and cute necklaces.
By KSL Deals
Feb 13, 2018 9:05 a.m. MST
7 great February deals (We Are Yoga, The Wax Loft and more!)
Nearly 37 percent of Americans set a resolution to save more money this year, and we have the deals to help you do just that. Here are eight of the best deals currently available.
By KSL Deals
Feb 4, 2018 9 a.m. MST
7 winter family activities for less
This time of year sends parents looking for things to do that keep everyone warm and dry. Bonus points if it doesn’t break the bank. KSL Deals has everything you need from trampoline gyms and mini golf to relaxing date nights and fun getaways.
By KSL Deals
Dec 28, 2017 9:25 a.m. MST
10 deals on family activities you need to do before Christmas
Here are 10 handpicked family-friendly, budget-friendly winter activities at discounted prices (we’ve also included some date night and gift ideas).
By KSL Deals
Dec 8, 2017 9:35 a.m. MST
7 whimsical family activities at this year’s WitchFest
Looking for the perfect family Halloween activity? Enjoy WitchFest, a celebration of everything witch-related every mid-September through October.
By KSL Deals
Oct 6, 2017 7:05 a.m. MDT
Who’s your hero? 7 touching user-submitted stories
Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, many everyday heroes live very quietly — they don’t seek out recognition and so their good deeds often go on unnoticed.
By KSL Deals
Sept 22, 2017 10:20 a.m. MDT
18 ways to play on Grandparents Day
We all could use some cheap or free Utah activities to do with grandkids.
By KSL Deals
Sept 8, 2017 10:11 a.m. MDT
Local activities you must do with your 5–8 year old before summer ends
We polled Utah parents about the top spots for restive rugrats and came up with this handy list. Get ’em up, keep ’em busy and wear ’em out so they fall asleep before the sun even sets.
By KSL Deals
Aug 10, 2017 9:27 a.m. MDT
Utah’s best summer activities for toddlers (and frugal parents)
With the largest average family size in the country, it makes sense that Utah would have a wealth of summer activities for kids. We wanted to know which were the best.
By KSL Deals
July 20, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
Here’s the scoop: 5 ways to get free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day
Treat yourself with these sweet offers.
By KSL Deals
July 14, 2017 9:20 a.m. MDT
5 perfect gifts to give dad for Father’s Day
Father’s Day is rapidly approaching, and it’s the perfect occasion to give back to the man who’s always been there for you — from reluctantly changing your diapers to buying your overpriced graduation regalia.
By KSL Deals
June 16, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
Dadvice: A field guide to fatherly financial tips
A fun field guide to the provenance of our 7 favorite fatherly financial aphorisms.
By KSL Deals
June 13, 2017 8:04 a.m. MDT
10 staycation ideas to create memories for less
The staycation! Save your money for their college tuition (heaven knows it’s coming faster than you think!) and make memories for less.
By KSL Deals
April 10, 2017 9:30 a.m. MDT
8 discounts to get you singing, “In Summer” just like Olaf
Summer break is just around the corner, and many kids and teens are counting down the days until school is out. However, don’t let their activities this season revolve around the couch with video games, tablets, phones, or TV remotes glued to their hands.
By KSL Deals
May 14, 2015 2:25 p.m. MDT
6 penny-wise Mother’s Day gift ideas
When most people stop and think about their mothers, a warm feeling of love spreads through them. Mothers spend their time staying up late to help with homework or comforting their sick little ones.
By KSL Deals
May 7, 2015 10 a.m. MDT
6 Utah races you won’t want to miss this summer
Warmer weather means more time that can be spent outside, from working in the garden, to barbeques, to sporting activities, to - most importantly - lively and entertaining races to achieve. Plant your feet firmly at the starting line, as you get ready for not just enjoyable miles of running, but a party you can enjoy with friends. Here are six great races you can sprint right into this season. So, run, run as fast as you can, you won’t find a better deal on these races.
By KSL Deals
May 1, 2015 10 a.m. MDT
‘FORE’ — actually 6 ways to enjoy discounted golf
Golf isn’t just a sport to some people; it’s an art, a distraction from the worries of the world, a way to bond with a loved one or good friends, the perfect way to enjoy amazing weather and views. Being out on the course is a way of life that many people can’t get enough of. However, going out on the course everyday can place a large dent in your wallet if you aren’t careful. There’s the bucket of balls you need to hit to practice your swing, the cart and then lunch after. Don’t let your wallet suffer and get some great discounts on golf that will keep you out on the green longer.
By KSL Deals
April 28, 2015 1:40 p.m. MDT
Emergency preparedness deals for the impending earthquake
The future may be unknown, but it’s always nice to have a plan for the unthinkable. For example, Utahns live where many faults are present and are therefore likely to experience earthquakes; there have also been overflown rivers during extremely wet months, and mudslides, not to mention blizzards that make traveling inconceivable. During any type of disaster, the need for food, water and shelter are necessary to survive. Bring peace of mind to your family with these emergency options that will help you prepare for the worst, save a little cash, and keep you well fed in case anything does occur.
By KSL Deals
April 14, 2015 12 a.m. MDT
7 auto deals for the everyday car owner
There are many different car people. There’s the retro car guy, who buys and restores old 1920 Model T’s; the mini van/SUV mom who is always driving carpools to school, soccer, football, violin and dance; the college student with old pizza in the back and 24 empty cups from Starbucks; then the new parents who are trying to learn how to install all the fancy car seat knickknacks.
By KSL Deals
April 9, 2015 3 p.m. MDT
8 pampering & beautifying spa treatments at a discount
Life moves at such a fast pace, and it is hard to get a moments rest with chores to do, errands to run, friends, family, pets, sports, work, cars, taxes, etc. Take a deep breath and relax with one of these deals.
By KSL Deals
March 26, 2015 2 p.m. MDT
7 money-saving services for your spring cleaning
Looking for some help with your spring cleaning without breaking the bank? These seven deals are for you.
By KSL Deals
March 12, 2015 10:06 p.m. MDT
6 dollar saving deals for man’s best friend
Six deals that will make you want to pamper your dog.
By KSL Deals
March 5, 2015 2 p.m. MST
Explore 5 beautiful sites in Utah on a budget
From the red rock sandstone in Southern Utah, lakes and rivers spotted throughout, to the beautiful Canyons in the north, there is so much wonder and magnificence to enjoy in the Beehive State.
By KSL Deals
Feb 27, 2015 8:30 p.m. MST
7 unique adventure dates for two, on the cheap
Have a fun date with a special someone by taking advantage of one of these great deals.
By KSL Deals
Jan 30, 2015 10 a.m. MST
6 Deals to keep the January blues at bay
Looking for some fun activities at a discount to lighten up your mood in January?
By KSL Deals
Jan 22, 2015 10 a.m. MST
5 ways to get ready for the spring golf season
Get on the green (and save a little too) by preparing right this season.
By KSL Deals
Feb 28, 2014 4 p.m. MST
The 5 worst Valentine’s Day gifts
Leave your partner feeling elated, not deflated, this Valentine’s Day.
By KSL Deals
Feb 13, 2014 9:20 a.m. MST