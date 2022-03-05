Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Little Women

Utah-made film adaptation of ‘Little Women’ opens Friday
“Little Women” opens in nearly 700 theaters across the nation and will play in 20 theaters throughout Utah. A modern retelling and produced entirely in Utah, “Little Women,” was written and directed by Clare Niederpruem.
Sept 27, 2018 9 a.m. MDT