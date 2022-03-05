Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Marc Giauque

Flames from the Thomas fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
Utah crews once again helping fight California wildfires
A Utah County wildland fire crew left Spanish Fork at 6 a.m. Wednesday to help fight wildfires in Southern California, and the Unified Fire Authority said it was putting together a strike team of 18 firefighters that would be deployed Thursday.
By Jed Boal and Marc Giauque
Dec 6, 2017 5:48 p.m. MST