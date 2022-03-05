Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Michael Marker

A banner opposing a gondola hangs near the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Don’t build a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Vehicles will be gridlocked trying to get into the parking garage backing up onto Wasatch Boulevard. Lines will form at the station during the morning rider surge for first tracks.
By Michael Marker
Nov 11, 2021 10:44 a.m. MST