Museum of Peoples & Cultures

New Bethlehem exhibit coming to BYU museum
A new exhibit opening Oct. 17 at the BYU Museum of People and Cultures features traditional Palestinian bridal dresses, olive-wood carvings and mother-of-pearl artifacts.
By Museum of Peoples & Cultures
Oct 13, 2018 1 p.m. MDT