Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Nathan Rafferty

An artist’s conception of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Opinion: A gondola would be best for Little Cottonwood Canyon
Instead of adding more asphalt, cars and buses, this option would be good for the environment while helping ski resorts grow.
By Nathan Rafferty
Sept 9, 2021 3:45 p.m. MDT