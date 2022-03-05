Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Nourished Festival

Gluten-free and allergen friendly expo offers solutions for Utah families
About one in 100 Americans have celiac disease. Nourished Festival recognizes the struggles of these individuals and their families and works to connect people with gluten sensitivities to vendors, authors and teachers who can help them.
By Nourished Festival
April 22, 2017 12:30 p.m. MDT