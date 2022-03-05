Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Patrick Oney

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013: Nairobi, Kenya_Civilians who had been hiding during a gun battle hold their hands in the air as a precautionary measure before being searched by armed police leading them to safety, inside the Westgate Mall.
Four-year-old boy saves mother and sister in Kenyan mall attack
Elliot Prior, a four-year-old British boy came to the rescue to his mother and sister during the Kenyan mall attack.
By Patrick Oney
Sept 24, 2013 2:53 p.m. MDT
In this screen grab provided by WCCO TV is Dairy Queen employee Joey Prusak in Hopkins, Minn.
19-year-old Dairy Queen manager does good deed for blind man
Joey Prusak, a 19-year-old manager at a Minnesota Dairy Queen, has been hailed by others for proving not only what it means to be a good employee, but also what it means to be a good person as he came to the defense of a blind man.
By Patrick Oney
Sept 21, 2013 11:07 a.m. MDT