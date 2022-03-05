clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Patrick Oney
https://www.deseret.com/authors/patrick-oney/rss
U.S. & World
Four-year-old boy saves mother and sister in Kenyan mall attack
Elliot Prior, a four-year-old British boy came to the rescue to his mother and sister during the Kenyan mall attack.
By
Patrick Oney
Sept 24, 2013 2:53 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
19-year-old Dairy Queen manager does good deed for blind man
Joey Prusak, a 19-year-old manager at a Minnesota Dairy Queen, has been hailed by others for proving not only what it means to be a good employee, but also what it means to be a good person as he came to the defense of a blind man.
By
Patrick Oney
Sept 21, 2013 11:07 a.m. MDT