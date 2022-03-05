clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
RootsTech
https://www.deseret.com/authors/rootstech/rss
The world’s largest event that celebrate families across generations.
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Family history conference is an unforgettable gift option
Want to make your gift unforgettable? Consider making it a family affair by giving tickets to the upcoming RootsTech conference in Salt Lake.
By
RootsTech
Dec 10, 2018 1 p.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
10 family-focused gifts you can give this holiday
Gifts can range from grand gestures to unwanted clutter. If you want to avoid giving something that’s just going to get tossed, try one of these gift ideas.
By
RootsTech
Nov 27, 2018 9 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
From DNA to smartphone apps, 4 ways technology is changing genealogy research
Advanced technology is making family history easier — and more interesting — than ever before.
By
RootsTech
Oct 13, 2018 5 p.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 tips for using Google for genealogy research
Genealogy is easier than ever. Here are five tips on how to have Google help make your genealogy research more effective.
By
RootsTech
Oct 9, 2018 7:36 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 ways genealogy makes your life better
Want to improve your life? Get to know those who came before you.
By
RootsTech
Oct 7, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
RootsTech 2018 offers 13 DNA classes
RootsTech is the perfect place to learn more about the fascinating world of DNA, and this year’s conference will have plenty of classes available on the subject.
By
RootsTech
Dec 13, 2017 12 p.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
3 ways to use Google for genealogy
Google can be one of the most useful tools in a genealogist’s toolbox. Here are some tips.
By
RootsTech
Nov 15, 2017 9 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Infographic: Who’s who on your family tree?
Who exactly is your first cousin three times removed?
By
RootsTech
Feb 2, 2017 9 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
3 tips for using Google for genealogy
While there are many ways you can use Google to aid your research, here are three of the most beneficial.
By
RootsTech
Jan 11, 2017 10:01 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
MyHeritage CPO emphasizes joining the family history effort
Mike Mallin, chief product officer for MyHeritage, said during his keynote address that the way people experience and research family history is like magic.
By
RootsTech
Feb 12, 2015 6:05 p.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
What the heck is RootsTech and 6 reasons why you can’t miss it
Thousands of people will be converging on Salt Lake this next year to attend RootsTech.
By
RootsTech
Nov 20, 2014 2:21 p.m. MST