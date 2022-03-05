Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Salt Lake Stallions

700644059.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
New professional football league preparing for Salt Lake debut
Professional football makes its debut appearance in Salt Lake City at Rice Eccles Stadium on Feb. 23. It will be the third game of the season for the Salt Lake Stallions who play their first game Feb. 10 in Arizona.
By Salt Lake Stallions
Dec 2, 2018 1 p.m. MST