Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Samuel Chechik

Boston street newspaper targets homelessness
Spare Change News, a Boston-based street paper, has become the world’s longest-running paper of its kind. Its goal is to kill myths and stereotypes surrounding homelessness.
By Samuel Benson and Samuel Chechik
Aug 31, 2016 7 p.m. MDT