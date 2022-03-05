Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Shane Co.

1670029.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Top 10 places in Salt Lake City to propose
Salt Lake City is a diverse and exciting urban area full of free events and beautiful places. Whether your darling loves architecture or the outdoors, Salt Lake City has it all. When popping the question, choose from the top 10 locations below.
By Shane Co.
March 15, 2016 10 a.m. MDT