Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Solaroo Energy

Dedicated to lowering your energy rates and locking them in.

1424748.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 things you didn’t know about solar energy in Utah
Solar energy is a resource with many benefits. It’s sustainable for energy consumption and continuously renewable. Not only can solar power be used to generate electricity, it can also be used to heat water.
By Solaroo Energy
Oct 16, 2014 2 p.m. MDT