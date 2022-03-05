Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he exits Air Force One following his arrival at Love Field Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in Dallas.
Gallup: President Obama’s approval rating hits two-year low
According to Gallup, President Obama’s approval rating has dropped to 39 percent, which is the lowest it has been since 2011 when his rating dropped to 38 percent.
By Spencer Merrell
Nov 7, 2013 1:21 p.m. MST