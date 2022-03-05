Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Summerfest Arts Faire

700707483.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Summerfest Arts Faire coming to Logan
It’s almost that time of year again — the sun is shining and the people come outdoors to celebrate the summer season. Logan is celebrating in a big way — here’s what’s going on at the Summerfest Arts Faire in June.
By Summerfest Arts Faire
June 2, 2019 9 a.m. MDT