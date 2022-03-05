clock
Summit Vista
Summit Vista
5 tips to help seniors get the most from the holidays
Retirement during the holidays doesn’t need to be an uphill sleigh ride. Greet the season with these six joy-generating ideas.
By
Summit Vista
Dec 22, 2017 8:44 a.m. MST
When is the best time to move into a retirement community?
Knowing when to move into a retirement community can be difficult. Here is a two-part recommendation by expert retirees to help you with your decision.
By
Summit Vista
April 1, 2017 8:50 a.m. MDT
Is there a cure for loneliness in aging adults?
Each stage of live brings about newfound knowledge, confidence and independence, and that includes life after retirement.
By
Summit Vista
March 17, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
5 ways to get the most out of your retirement years
When talking about retirement, people often focus on the financial aspect, but that’s just one piece of the puzzle. Here are five simple ways to enjoy the full scope of your retirement years.
By
Summit Vista
Feb 27, 2017 11:19 a.m. MST