Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

The Other Side of Heaven 2

700731157.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
‘The Other Side of Heaven 2' announces nationwide theatrical re-release after increasing Megaplex box 86% in week 6
The wide success of the film is launching it to theaters across the U.S. Director promises showings any place 50 people commit.
By The Other Side of Heaven 2
Aug 8, 2019 12:35 p.m. MDT
700726832.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
‘Other Side of Heaven 2' battles summer blockbusters with critic and audience acclaim
Critics and people personally connected to the film praise everything from the story to the cinematography.
By The Other Side of Heaven 2
July 26, 2019 8:14 a.m. MDT