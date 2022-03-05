Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

The Shops at South Town

1778791.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Top 5 holiday gifts and finds from local shops
With the holiday season in full force, your days are numbered when it comes to finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Good thing, Utah is home to many local shops that may have just what you’re looking for. Here five great local finds.
By The Shops at South Town
Dec 22, 2016 11:21 a.m. MST