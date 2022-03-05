Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Utah Association of Realtors

1844564.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 pitfalls to avoid when buying a condo or townhouse
Buying a home is a complicated undertaking no matter what property you buy. However, if your purchase is within a planned community — perhaps as a condominium, duplex or townhome — there are special considerations to keep in mind.
By Utah Association of Realtors
May 26, 2017 9:44 a.m. MDT
1842028.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
7 home-buying assumptions you shouldn’t make
Mark Twain wrote, “It is wiser to find out than to suppose.” This quote is particularly applicable when buying real estate as assumptions often turn into costly mistakes.
By Utah Association of Realtors
May 19, 2017 8:45 a.m. MDT
1834801.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
8 inspection pitfalls to avoid when buying a home
The consequences of avoiding inspections can be catastrophic. The following list is not comprehensive, but here are eight inspection mistakes to avoid.
By Utah Association of Realtors
May 1, 2017 4:39 p.m. MDT
1820635.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Pitfalls to avoid when buying or selling real estate
These are just a few of the pitfalls a Realtor can help you avoid.
By Utah Association of Realtors
April 3, 2017 9 a.m. MDT