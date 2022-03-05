clock
Utah Facial Plastics
https://www.deseret.com/authors/utah-facial-plastics/rss
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
What to expect with hair transplant surgery
Hair transplant surgery might sound intense, but it’s actually an extremely useful and effective tool for treating hair loss and restoring your hairline. Here’s what you need to know.
By
Utah Facial Plastics
Sept 8, 2016 10:04 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Women and hair loss: What you should know
Hair loss is difficult for anyone but can be demoralizing for many women. Here are five causes for hair loss and a solution.
By
Utah Facial Plastics
July 11, 2016 10:20 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 things you should know about hair loss
Baldness originates from factors outside of your control. Luckily, there are many safe, reliable hair restoration treatments that offer completely natural results.
By
Utah Facial Plastics
June 9, 2016 10:02 a.m. MDT