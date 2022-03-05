clock
Deseret News
Church News
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Veritas Funding
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Lock-and-shop mortgages give peace of mind with a stable rate
One of the most difficult aspects of homebuying is timing the market right – you want a good home price, but you also want to lock in a low interest rate. A good way to potentially save thousands of dollars is through a lock-and-shop mortgage.
By
Veritas Funding
May 7, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
4 reasons now is a great time for home refinancing
Understanding the current financial climate can be overwhelming, but here are some reasons refinancing may be right for you.
By
Veritas Funding
April 8, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Self employed? 4 keys to qualifying for a home loan
With more than 10 percent of U.S. workers self-employed in 2015, the American dream of owning a home is still possible. Here’s what you need to know about getting a mortgage when you’re your own boss.
By
Veritas Funding
March 12, 2019 1:18 p.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
