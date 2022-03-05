clock
WCF has insured Utah employers since 1917. WCF is a non-profit mutual insurance company.
What parents need to know about Pokemon Go
The new mobile scavenger game Pokemon Go is sweeping the globe in popularity, but there are some problems — online and off — that parents need to be aware of.
Workers Compensation Fund
July 12, 2016 7 p.m. MDT
Sony threatens to sue for publishing stolen emails
A lawyer representing Sony Pictures Entertainment is warning news organizations not to publish details of company files leaked by hackers in one of the largest digital breaches ever against an American company.
Workers Compensation Fund
Dec 15, 2014 2:58 p.m. MST
Business camp turns high school students into business pros
High school summer business camp teaches students effective business principles.
Workers Compensation Fund
March 31, 2014 10 a.m. MDT