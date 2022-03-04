Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Mountain Crest boys and girls lead after opening day of 4A state tournament
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
week25.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 25 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
DSC_0300.JPG
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 4A region recaps, Bear River and Cedar boys, Pine View and Ridgeline girls claim titles
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2021 11:30 a.m. MDT
sc_by_toni_herman.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_2871398.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
Bear River’s Olivia Taylor makes a leaping catch over the outfield fence during the Bears’ 4A softball championship series against Tooele on May 22, 2021.
High School Sports
This Utah softball player’s acrobatic catch in state title game stopped a home run and made national headlines
Bear River senior outfielder Olivia Taylor delivered her own version of a senior gift in a moment that’s gone viral.
By Brandon Judd
May 24, 2021 3:41 p.m. MDT
Bear River players celebrate their win over Tooele for the 4A softball championship on May 22, 2021.
High School Softball
High school softball: Bear River defeats Tooele twice Saturday to take 4A state championship
No. 2 Bear River’s stunning 180-degree turnaround in under 24 hours resulted in a 4A softball state championship.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 22, 2021 8:56 p.m. MDT
Tooele High School Buffaloes logo.
High School Softball
High school softball: Tooele takes Game 1 of 4A state softball championship over Bear River
After defeating No. 2 Bear River 5-0 in Game 1 of a three-game championship series Friday, No. 1 Tooele needs just one more win to take its second straight 4A softball state championship.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 21, 2021 4:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2855945.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:33 a.m. MDT
kartchner_79.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_1769343.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
merlin_2831286.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bear River, Hurricane and Tooele return to win column, at last
By Trent Wood
Oct 3, 2020 11:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_22175.jpg
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Defending champion Sky View looks the part, while contenders like Ridgeline, Snow Canyon and Stansbury emerge
By Trent Wood
Sept 5, 2020 10:23 a.m. MDT
69067235_10212516368938960_7204869018417627136_o.jpg
Sports
Bear River-Box Elder football rivalry hits the century mark on Friday in another battle for the Golden Spike
The rivalry has been played uninterrupted for the past 100 years.
By James Edward
Sept 3, 2020 2:12 p.m. MDT
merlin_20303.jpg
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Park City, Stansbury, Pine View and Mountain View bounce back from opening week defeats
By Trent Wood
Aug 22, 2020 1:56 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Plenty of close games as high school football returns
By Joe Coles
Aug 15, 2020 8:40 a.m. MDT
bear_river_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Bear River Bears 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Bear River Bears football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 3, 2020 5:45 p.m. MDT
1123prp4Achamp.spt__sg_19.jpg
Sports
Sky View’s recent Region 11 dominance could get tested by Green Canyon and Ridgeline this season
Sky View is 15-0 in region play the past three years, but Green Canyon and Ridgeline are loaded with returning offensive starters to push the Bobcats
By James Edward
July 29, 2020 4:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_1769547.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_22169.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
