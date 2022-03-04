The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
This Utah softball player’s acrobatic catch in state title game stopped a home run and made national headlines
Bear River senior outfielder Olivia Taylor delivered her own version of a senior gift in a moment that’s gone viral.
No. 2 Bear River’s stunning 180-degree turnaround in under 24 hours resulted in a 4A softball state championship.
After defeating No. 2 Bear River 5-0 in Game 1 of a three-game championship series Friday, No. 1 Tooele needs just one more win to take its second straight 4A softball state championship.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
Bear River-Box Elder football rivalry hits the century mark on Friday in another battle for the Golden Spike
The rivalry has been played uninterrupted for the past 100 years.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Bear River Bears football team heading into the 2020 season.
Sky View is 15-0 in region play the past three years, but Green Canyon and Ridgeline are loaded with returning offensive starters to push the Bobcats
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
