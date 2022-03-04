Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2906070.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
abfe015a68aa3d634cf4e0c62cf5ab8e865f9c25_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: 2A divisional recaps, Millard, Beaver roll to team titles
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2022 10:42 p.m. MST
Utah high school girls basketball tips off this week in the 3A/2A/1A ranks.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Morgan, Beaver, Piute tabbed preseason No. 1s in respective classification as 3A/2A/1A tip off this week
By James Edward
Nov 15, 2021 9:54 a.m. MST
merlin_2895407.jpg
High School Football
High school football: San Juan dethrones Beaver to take over as king of 2A mountain
By James Edward
Nov 13, 2021 5:49 p.m. MST
beaver_logo.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Beaver corrals South Summit in second half to reach 2A title game
By James Edward
Nov 6, 2021 4:57 p.m. MDT
Rowland_Hall_Boy_s_Region_17_Photo.jpeg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 2A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2021 2:17 p.m. MDT
20210930_160902.jpg
High School Golf
High school boys golf: Beaver coasts to 5th straight 2A state championship, Sky Moon claims medalist honors
By James Edward
Oct 1, 2021 12:17 a.m. MDT
Orem won the 5A state championship last season and will be seeking a fifth straight state championship this season.
High School Football
Usual suspects headline Deseret News 2021 high school football coaches preseason rankings
Corner Canyon, Orem, Pine View, Juab, Beaver, Duchesne nab top sports in respective classifications in preseason poll.
By James Edward
July 7, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake Academy High School’s Shawn Curtis is the Deseret News 2A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
jantzen.keisel.gunnison_...._from_McKenzie_Sanders.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Enterprise High School softball player Dykell Jones has been named the Deseret News 2A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 2A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Beaver’s Luke Robinson celebrates his run against Parowan in the 2A state championship in Orem on Saturday.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Beaver marches through one-loss bracket to 2A championship
Beaver High School won five consecutive games over two days, including a triple header on Saturday to win the 2A championship.
By McCade Pearson
May 15, 2021 9:25 p.m. MDT
enterprise_logo.0.png
High School Softball
High school softball: Enterprise tops rival Beaver, secures berth in 2A state championship game
The Wolves’ potent offense proved to be too much for the Beavers in a 14-8 thrashing.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 14, 2021 8:27 p.m. MDT
from_Gary_Czenkus.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:31 a.m. MDT
marci.richins_from_Mike_Grant.jpeg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2A quarterfinal roundup — Top seed Beaver needs overtime to avoid early playoff exit
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 6:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2853887.jpg
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
beaver_champs.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Beaver wins first 2A wrestling title in school history
By David Anderson
Feb 13, 2021 10:36 p.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dominance, consistency from Deseret News MVPs led teams to championship success
The 2020 Deseret News MVPs are Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar, Orem’s Kingsley Suamatai’a, Sky View’s Kason Carlsen, Juab’s Trey Lund and Beaver’s Jake Eichorn.
By James Edward
Dec 11, 2020 8 a.m. MST
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2841874.jpg
Sports
High school football: Beaver crushes Duchesne, repeats as 2A state champs
Beaver, the defending champions, left no doubt who was the best team in 2A this year as the Beavers led from start to finish and cruised to a 42-0 victory over Duchesne.
By Justin Giles
Nov 14, 2020 5:09 p.m. MST
pjimage__11_.jpg
Sports
High school football: No. 1 Beaver seeks 2A repeat, but knows underdog Duchesne is gritty enough to pull off upset
By James Edward
Nov 11, 2020 1:19 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2839438.jpg
Sports
High school football: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A football after the UHSAA unveiled its final RPI rankings.
By James Edward
Nov 9, 2020 11:42 a.m. MST
IMG_3982.jpg
Sports
High school football: Full-strength Beaver steamrolls Enterprise in wet and windy 2A semifinal
Bigger stage, same old Beaver football domination. That was the story once again as Beaver rolled past Enterprise 40-13 to advance to next week’s 2A state championship.
By James Edward
Nov 7, 2020 4:10 p.m. MST
BeaverEnterprise.jpg
Sports
High school football: Top-ranked Beaver heads into 2A semifinals as massive favorite over Enterprise
Beaver rolls into Saturday’s 2A semifinals at Southern Utah University in the midst of a 24-game winning streak and is a massive favorite against underdog Enterprise.
By James Edward
Nov 3, 2020 3:55 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.0.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Manti prevails in OT thriller; Beaver stays undefeated
By Joe Coles
Oct 10, 2020 7:13 a.m. MDT
Shutterstockfootball.0.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 8 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2020 6:40 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833398.jpg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Crowded field emerges in 3A, while Beaver reigns supreme in battle of 2A unbeatens
By Joe Coles
Oct 3, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
merlin_2833176.jpg
Sports
High school golf: Beaver wins its fourth straight 2A title
Beaver has built a powerhouse program over the past few years and, as expected, dominated the competition on Thursday for its fourth straight state championship.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 1, 2020 10:13 p.m. MDT
beaver_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school golf: Beaver dominates first day of 2A state tourney, led by Braden Roberts’ 66
By James Edward
Sept 30, 2020 8:31 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827921.jpg
Sports
High school football: RPI rankings Week 7 shake-up, Brighton takes over top spot in 5A, Beaver moves into No. 1 spot in 2A
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 1:51 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.0.jpeg
High School Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juab beats North Sanpete in 3A showdown, Summit Academy wins thriller, North Sevier earns rare win
By Joe Coles
Sept 26, 2020 7:18 a.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_09_25_at_1.28.20_PM.png
Sports
High school boys golf: 2A final region recaps
Beaver, Rowland Hall, Altamont and Draper APA claim region titles
By James Edward
Sept 25, 2020 4:19 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Top schools start to separate themselves as region play opens
By Joe Coles
Sept 19, 2020 7:50 a.m. MDT
merlin_2830292.jpg
Sports
High school football: Pleasant Grove, Salem Hills, Sky View, Summit Academy, Duchesne claim top seeds in initial RPI reveal by UHSAA
By James Edward
Sept 14, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Explosive offenses lead the way in Week 5
By Joe Coles
Sept 12, 2020 8:22 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juan Diego, Morgan earn first wins; North Sanpete and Beaver among unbeatens who rolled
By Joe Coles
Sept 5, 2020 8:26 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Emery charges back for comeback win, Summit Academy beats top Wyoming team and 2A favorites march on
By Joe Coles
Aug 29, 2020 9:13 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: South Summit rallied past North Summit in rivalry showdown, while most other favorites prevail
By Joe Coles
Aug 22, 2020 9:16 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Plenty of close games as high school football returns
By Joe Coles
Aug 15, 2020 8:40 a.m. MDT
beaver_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Beaver Beavers 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Beaver Beavers football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 8, 2020 1:42 p.m. MDT
KPZhYnaQ.jpeg
Sports
Defending state champion Beaver the runaway favorite to win 2A South region
By Ryan McDonald
July 24, 2020 3:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_22229.jpg
Sports
High school football: Corner Canyon, Orem, Sky View, Morgan, Beaver pegged as 2020 favorites in preseason coaches rankings
By James Edward
July 7, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.
By Brandon Gurney
March 26, 2020 8:10 a.m. MDT
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
MILLARD_GIRLS.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
Load More