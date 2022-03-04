Corner Canyon, Orem, Pine View, Juab, Beaver, Duchesne nab top sports in respective classifications in preseason poll.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Beaver High School won five consecutive games over two days, including a triple header on Saturday to win the 2A championship.
The Wolves’ potent offense proved to be too much for the Beavers in a 14-8 thrashing.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
High school football: Dominance, consistency from Deseret News MVPs led teams to championship success
The 2020 Deseret News MVPs are Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar, Orem’s Kingsley Suamatai’a, Sky View’s Kason Carlsen, Juab’s Trey Lund and Beaver’s Jake Eichorn.
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
Beaver, the defending champions, left no doubt who was the best team in 2A this year as the Beavers led from start to finish and cruised to a 42-0 victory over Duchesne.
Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A football after the UHSAA unveiled its final RPI rankings.
Bigger stage, same old Beaver football domination. That was the story once again as Beaver rolled past Enterprise 40-13 to advance to next week’s 2A state championship.
High school football: Top-ranked Beaver heads into 2A semifinals as massive favorite over Enterprise
Beaver rolls into Saturday’s 2A semifinals at Southern Utah University in the midst of a 24-game winning streak and is a massive favorite against underdog Enterprise.
Beaver has built a powerhouse program over the past few years and, as expected, dominated the competition on Thursday for its fourth straight state championship.
Beaver, Rowland Hall, Altamont and Draper APA claim region titles
Here’s an in-depth look at the Beaver Beavers football team heading into the 2020 season.
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.