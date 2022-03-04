Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Fremont and Bingham girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Fremont’s size too much for Bingham in easy 6A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 9:58 p.m. MST
westlake_logo.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Poised Westlake bounces top seed Bingham in 6A quarterfinals
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 2:36 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
Bingham’s Brycen Soutas shoots over the Copper Hills defense in a high school boys basketball game in West Jordan.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bingham ‘steals’ victory away from Copper Hills in final minute, clinches Region 3 title
By James Edward
Feb 15, 2022 10:43 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Timpanogos stuns Alta at buzzer
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Bingham jumps back into No. 1 spot in 6A
By James Edward
Feb 9, 2022 10:27 a.m. MST
merlin_2907088.jpg
High School Sports
High school drill team: Bingham Minerettes 3-peat as 6A state champions
Bingham High School drill team dominated at the 6A state drill team championships on Saturday at UVU to win its third straight 6A state title.
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 5:15 p.m. MST
merlin_2905136.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:55 a.m. MST
merlin_2905578.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Bingham jumps over Davis for top spot in 6A
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2022 9:40 a.m. MST
merlin_2903382.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Riverton picks up coveted overtime win over Bingham
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 13, 2022 10:52 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, including Enterprise buzzer beater in 2A showdown
By James Edward
Jan 7, 2022 11:53 p.m. MST
Fremont’s Timea Gardiner (30) blocks the shot by Bingham’s Brianna Badonie in South Jordan.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Fremont uses big third quarter to defeat Bingham and extend win streak to 28 games
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 2, 2021 10:15 p.m. MST
American Fork and Bingham face off in a high school boys basketball game in American Fork.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bingham overcomes slow start to take down American Fork
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 30, 2021 10:32 p.m. MST
Bingham’s quarterback Dallen Martinez gets tackled by Lone Peak’s Jaxson Tom
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak’s stingy defense helps it overcome 3 turnovers, Bingham in 6A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
Nov 5, 2021 9:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2889532.jpg
High School Sports
High school football: Riverton takes down Bingham to win second consecutive region title
By Tommy Bailey
Oct 14, 2021 10:52 p.m. MDT
Copper Hills logo
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Copper Hills beats Bingham in 5-set thriller to remain undefeated in Region 3
Copper Hills narrowly secured a victory over the Miners in a five-set thriller to improve to 5-0 in region play.
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 28, 2021 10:54 p.m. MDT
merlin_2885569.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Bingham sends statement with big win over Mountain Ridge
By Tommy Bailey
Sept 24, 2021 11:10 p.m. MDT
merlin_1919489.jpg
BYU Cougars
Yoeli Childs signs with team in Germany
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 11, 2021 9:42 a.m. MDT
Corner Canyon plays Bingham in a high school football game at Corner Canyon High School in 2021.
High School Football
High school football: Explosive offense, stifling defense leads Corner Canyon past Bingham 35-7
By Brennan Smith
Aug 27, 2021 10:52 p.m. MDT
merlin_2880338.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Bingham romps to 55-35 season opening win over Weber
By Brennan Smith
Aug 13, 2021 11:22 p.m. MDT
Bingham heads into the 2021 season as the Region 3 favorite.
High School Football
High school football: Bingham expected to finish atop Region 3 again, but other teams are lurking
It’s safe to say that Bingham football is used to being picked to finish at the top of its region.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 9, 2021 12:36 p.m. MDT
Center Branden Carlson is one of the few Utes who didn’t enter the transfer portal after coach Larry Krystkowiak was fired.
Utah Utes
How close did Branden Carlson come to transferring when Larry Krystkowiak was fired?
Bingham High product and returned missionary opens up to the Deseret News on his feelings over the 10-year coach’s abrupt dismissal and the hiring of new coach Craig Smith.
By Jay Drew
July 28, 2021 1:45 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon’s Cody Hagen (3) runs the ball and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the 6A football state championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
By James Edward
July 18, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Utah State Aggies players step on the field.
Utah State Aggies
Utah State football receives 8th commitment in 8 days, latest from Bingham OL Weylin Lapuaho
Bingham interior offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho joins a recent string of commits to the Utah State program.
By Brandon Judd
July 2, 2021 1:28 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton celebrates winning the 2021 6A softball championship against Bingham.
High School Softball
High school softball: Strong pitching from Kaysen Korth lifts Riverton to 6A title
Riverton built a 4-0 lead early against Bingham in Game 2 of the 6A state softball championship series before winning 4-3 to capture the title.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 28, 2021 4:57 p.m. MDT
merlin_2872236.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Riverton wins initial game of 6A state final over Bingham
Top-ranked Riverton edged No. 2 Bingham 5-4 to grab the early edge in the best-of-three championship series.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 27, 2021 5:23 p.m. MDT
merlin_2871890.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Riverton, Bingham both hit 3 home runs, advance to semifinals
By Tom Ripplinger
May 25, 2021 9:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2842827.jpg
BYU Cougars
BYU wide receiver Dax Milne selected by Washington Football Team in 7th round of NFL draft
Dax Milne, a former Bingham High standout who started his BYU career as a walk-on, is headed on to the pros as an NFL draft selection.
By Brandon Judd
May 1, 2021 4:48 p.m. MDT
AP19302010393312.jpg
NFL
Bingham High alum Jay Tufele chosen by Jacksonville Jaguars in fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft
The former Bingham High star and USC defensive tackle was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round (106th overall pick) in the 2021 NFL draft.
By Ryan McDonald
May 1, 2021 10:13 a.m. MDT
merlin_14901.jpg
NFL
NFL draft: 5 Utah prospects, including 3 BYU Cougars, to watch for on Day 3
Former Utah high school stars Jay Tufele, now headed to Jacksonville, and Simi Fehoko, picked by Dallas, entered the day still on the board, while BYU standouts Khyiris Tonga, a last-round pick by Chicago, Matt Bushman and Dax Milne were also available.
By Brandon Judd
May 1, 2021 9:10 a.m. MDT
merlin_844493.jpg
NFL
NFL draft: What Utah ties are among the best available in Day 2?
While there’s a strong possibility that no Utah ties are taken during Day 2 of the draft, guys like Jay Tufele, Brady Christensen or Simi Fehoko could give the state another pick or two on Friday.
By Brandon Judd
April 30, 2021 11:41 a.m. MDT
AP21120027870442.jpg
NFL
2021 NFL draft: Analyzing the first round
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick, while Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell went No. 7 overall as the headliners of Utah prospects in this year’s NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 6:41 p.m. MDT
pjimage__5__copy_4.jpg
NFL
One final NFL mock draft: Zach Wilson to Jets, Penei Sewell to Panthers, Dax Milne a third-rounder?
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 10:57 a.m. MDT
AP21117742806189.jpg
NFL
Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL draft
Months of speculation and projections concerning young NFL prospects will turn into reality, as the 2021 NFL draft plays out Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland.
By Brandon Judd
April 28, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
AP18275670353968.jpg
NFL
Jay Tufele fast facts
By Ryan McDonald
April 26, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
merlin_2866353.jpg
High School Sports
High school softball: No. 2 Riverton rolls past No. 1 Bingham in showdown between 6A heavyweights
By James Edward
April 20, 2021 11:07 p.m. MDT
merlin_2865561.jpg
High School Sports
High school baseball: Jordan gets past Bingham with late runs
By McCade Pearson
April 15, 2021 8:35 p.m. MDT
Quarterback Zach Wilson throws during BYU pro day in Provo.
High School Football
NFL draft: Is this the best group of Utah high school-produced players ever?
Over the past five years, more football players who’ve prepped at Utah high schools have been taken in the NFL draft than any other time in history. This year could reset the bar, though.
By Brandon Judd
April 5, 2021 10:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860769.jpg
NFL
What BYU players and Utah ties are taken in this latest 7-round NFL mock draft?
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso marked the one-month countdown until the draft’s first round with a seven-round mock draft earlier this week, and it was kind to prospects from the state of Utah.
By Brandon Judd
March 31, 2021 11:06 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860358.jpg
Sports
High school baseball: Bingham tops Layton in extra innings to improve to 2-0
By McCade Pearson
March 23, 2021 10:16 p.m. MDT
merlin_2856585.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Fremont cruises past Bingham in the 6A semifinals to keep undefeated title hopes alive
By Tyler Haslam
March 4, 2021 9:42 p.m. MST
merlin_2851255.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Bingham feeds off crowd to run away from rival Copper Hills for 5th straight win
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2021 10:12 p.m. MST
