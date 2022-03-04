Stanford transfer Houston Heimuli hopes to replicate what his father, Lakei, did at BYU during his final season of college eligibility.
High school volleyball: Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were clutch for their teams all season
Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud are the 2021 Deseret News volleyball Players of the Year.
The highlights kept coming for Bountiful Friday night as the Redhawks rolled past Park City 38-20 in the 5A playoffs.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
One national media member makes for the case for former BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen to be a Day 1 NFL starter with the Carolina Panthers.
While there’s a strong possibility that no Utah ties are taken during Day 2 of the draft, guys like Jay Tufele, Brady Christensen or Simi Fehoko could give the state another pick or two on Friday.
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
Over the past five years, more football players who’ve prepped at Utah high schools have been taken in the NFL draft than any other time in history. This year could reset the bar, though.
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso marked the one-month countdown until the draft’s first round with a seven-round mock draft earlier this week, and it was kind to prospects from the state of Utah.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Bountiful Braves football team heading into the 2020 season.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Merrill and NBA team executives have resorted to Zoom meetings to get to know each other.
High school sports 20 for 20: Softball cut short, Bountiful star Libbie Hawker keeping busy with school and SBO duties
Utah State signee Libbie Hawker was expected to be one key contributors for state title contender Bountiful this spring