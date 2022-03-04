Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Stout defense lifts Springville past Bountiful
By McCade Pearson
March 2, 2022 7:52 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Bountiful continues dominant playoff run with big win over Viewmont in 5A quarterfinals
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 28, 2022 9:55 p.m. MST
BYU Football
Meet the next ‘Turbo Tongan’ on BYU’s football team
Stanford transfer Houston Heimuli hopes to replicate what his father, Lakei, did at BYU during his final season of college eligibility.
By Jay Drew
Feb 10, 2022 2:40 p.m. MST
High School Sports
High school drill team: Viewmont captures 5A state championship, its first in school history
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 10:44 p.m. MST
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were clutch for their teams all season
Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud are the 2021 Deseret News volleyball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2021 7 a.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bountiful ekes out dramatic win over Lehi
By Bruce Smith
Dec 3, 2021 11:02 p.m. MST
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Bountiful sweeps Mountain View to win first state title in five years
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 6, 2021 11:01 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Orem outlasts Bountiful in 5A quarterfinal shootout
By Melissa Yack
Nov 5, 2021 11:12 p.m. MDT
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Mountain View avoids upset against Salem Hills, advances to 5A semifinals
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 4, 2021 5:25 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Bountiful rolls past Park City to advance in 5A playoffs
The highlights kept coming for Bountiful Friday night as the Redhawks rolled past Park City 38-20 in the 5A playoffs.
By Melissa Yack
Oct 29, 2021 11:36 p.m. MDT
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 5A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 12:15 p.m. MDT
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Bountiful defeats rival Woods Cross in straight sets
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 21, 2021 9:30 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
Sports
Which college football players with Utah ties could get picked in the 2022 NFL draft?
By Ryan McDonald
May 20, 2021 3:30 p.m. MDT
BYU Cougars
Could Brady Christensen be a Day 1 NFL starter like Zach Wilson’s expected to be?
One national media member makes for the case for former BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen to be a Day 1 NFL starter with the Carolina Panthers.
By Brandon Judd
May 15, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
NFL
NFL draft: What Utah ties are among the best available in Day 2?
While there’s a strong possibility that no Utah ties are taken during Day 2 of the draft, guys like Jay Tufele, Brady Christensen or Simi Fehoko could give the state another pick or two on Friday.
By Brandon Judd
April 30, 2021 11:41 a.m. MDT
NFL
One final NFL mock draft: Zach Wilson to Jets, Penei Sewell to Panthers, Dax Milne a third-rounder?
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 10:57 a.m. MDT
High School Football
NFL draft: Is this the best group of Utah high school-produced players ever?
Over the past five years, more football players who’ve prepped at Utah high schools have been taken in the NFL draft than any other time in history. This year could reset the bar, though.
By Brandon Judd
April 5, 2021 10:20 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
NFL
What BYU players and Utah ties are taken in this latest 7-round NFL mock draft?
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso marked the one-month countdown until the draft’s first round with a seven-round mock draft earlier this week, and it was kind to prospects from the state of Utah.
By Brandon Judd
March 31, 2021 11:06 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school softball: Clearfield beats Bountiful in pitchers duel
By McCade Pearson
March 24, 2021 10:58 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Lander Barton keys comeback to lead Brighton to overtime 5A playoff win over Orem
By Brennan Smith
Feb 26, 2021 11:25 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Skyline overcomes 14-point deficit to defeat Bountiful and advance to 5A quarterfinals
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 25, 2021 10:34 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Farmington cruises past Bountiful in Region 5 contest
By Bruce Smith
Jan 14, 2021 10:25 p.m. MST
Sports
Sam Merrill breaks NBA record with Milwaukee Bucks
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 29, 2020 8:24 p.m. MST
Utah
Bye-bye Bountiful Braves, hello process to select new, ‘culturally sensitive’ mascot
By Marjorie Cortez
Nov 30, 2020 6:37 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
Former USU star Sam Merrill excited to help Milwaukee Bucks ‘win a championship’
By Jeff Hunter
Nov 19, 2020 8:34 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah State’s Sam Merrill selected with last pick of NBA draft
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 18, 2020 10:18 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: Top seed Bountiful survives big scare from Lehi to advance to 5A semifinals
By Melissa Yack
Nov 5, 2020 10:41 p.m. MST
High School Sports
5A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Bonneville clinches Region 5 title, while four teams now tied for first in Region 8
By James Edward
Oct 10, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 8 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2020 6:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bonneville, Box Elder earn clutch Region 5 wins, setting up region title showdown next week
By James Edward
Oct 3, 2020 7:57 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Wild night in Region 5 highlighted by Bountiful’s last-second heroics
By James Edward
Sept 12, 2020 8:15 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Gabe Curtis, Mason Young power Brighton past Bountiful
By Bruce Smith
Sept 4, 2020 11:01 p.m. MDT
Sports
Top 20 performances of week 3 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Lehi, Bonneville, Bountiful among big Week 3 winners who improved to 2-1
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 9:16 a.m. MDT
Sports
Defending region champion Farmington garners respect, but challengers await in Region 5
By Trent Wood
Aug 5, 2020 1:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Bountiful Braves 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Bountiful Braves football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 4, 2020 7:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Deseret News Rewind Classics: The time Sam Merrill’s buzzer-beater lifted Bountiful over Layton in 2013
By High School Rewind
June 26, 2020 2:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
Report: Former Bountiful High football coach hired by the New England Patriots
By Jody Genessy
June 16, 2020 9:35 a.m. MDT
Sports
Why Sam Merrill’s pro-ready game could be attractive to NBA teams
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Merrill and NBA team executives have resorted to Zoom meetings to get to know each other.
By Ryan McDonald
May 24, 2020 5:23 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Softball cut short, Bountiful star Libbie Hawker keeping busy with school and SBO duties
Utah State signee Libbie Hawker was expected to be one key contributors for state title contender Bountiful this spring
By James Edward
April 17, 2020 3:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
