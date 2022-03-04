The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
Bear River-Box Elder football rivalry hits the century mark on Friday in another battle for the Golden Spike
The rivalry has been played uninterrupted for the past 100 years.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Box Elder Bees football team heading into the 2020 season.
5A boys basketball playoffs: Dahlgren’s late heroics lift Box Elder to a 61-55 overtime win over Salem Hills
The Bees proved resilient on Wednesday, proving able to withstand a remarkable comeback by the home team to advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs.
Box Elder, Skyline, Timpview and Wasatch claimed girls region titles, while Box Elder, Olympus, Timpview and Wasatch earned the boys titles
Farmington shot 68% from the field in the first half on its way to a dominating victory over Box Elder in Region 5 opener
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
High school football: Clutch plays help Alta overcome turnovers in 5A first round win over Box Elder
Alta sophomore center Cameron Fullwood scored an unlikely touchdown in the fourth quarter on a fumble return that proved to the be the difference in the win.