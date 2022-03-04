Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Game-winning 3 from Jake Williams gives Bonneville its 1st region title since 2004
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 18, 2022 11:05 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — Box Elder needs 4 OTs to top Woods Cross
By James Edward
Feb 1, 2022 11:41 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including an OT thriller
By McCade Pearson
Jan 18, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 19 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 20, 2021 9:14 p.m. MST
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Murray scores 12 unanswered runs to defeat Box Elder, advance to 5A third round
By Tyler Haslam
May 17, 2021 9:33 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Orem overcomes slow start to knock off Box Elder in 5A first round
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 23, 2021 10:57 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: Lehi cruises past Box Elder to advance to 5A quarterfinals
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 4, 2020 10:06 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: ‘Best’ effort leads Bonneville past Box Elder for Region 5 title
By Ryan Comer
Oct 9, 2020 11:07 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bonneville, Box Elder earn clutch Region 5 wins, setting up region title showdown next week
By James Edward
Oct 3, 2020 7:57 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 8:11 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Wild night in Region 5 highlighted by Bountiful’s last-second heroics
By James Edward
Sept 12, 2020 8:15 a.m. MDT
Sports
Bear River-Box Elder football rivalry hits the century mark on Friday in another battle for the Golden Spike
The rivalry has been played uninterrupted for the past 100 years.
By James Edward
Sept 3, 2020 2:12 p.m. MDT
Sports
Defending region champion Farmington garners respect, but challengers await in Region 5
By Trent Wood
Aug 5, 2020 1:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Box Elder Bees 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Box Elder Bees football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Trent Wood
July 30, 2020 9:10 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A boys basketball playoffs: Dahlgren’s late heroics lift Box Elder to a 61-55 overtime win over Salem Hills
The Bees proved resilient on Wednesday, proving able to withstand a remarkable comeback by the home team to advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs.
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 19, 2020 9:44 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Traditional powerhouses and rising programs alike to contend for state titles
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2020 3:49 p.m. MST
Sports
High school swimming: 5A region championship recaps
Box Elder, Skyline, Timpview and Wasatch claimed girls region titles, while Box Elder, Olympus, Timpview and Wasatch earned the boys titles
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 1:32 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Collin Chandler scores 35 as Farmington races by Box Elder
Farmington shot 68% from the field in the first half on its way to a dominating victory over Box Elder in Region 5 opener
By James Edward
Jan 10, 2020 9:29 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 5A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_16117.jpg
Sports
High school football: Clutch plays help Alta overcome turnovers in 5A first round win over Box Elder
Alta sophomore center Cameron Fullwood scored an unlikely touchdown in the fourth quarter on a fumble return that proved to the be the difference in the win.
By James Edward
Oct 25, 2019 11:29 p.m. MDT
b325c4db555dd6cca50a409540e94c59.jpg
Sports
High school football: Big special teams plays propel Kearns Cougars past Box Elder Bees in opener
By Rich Polikoff
Aug 16, 2019 11:05 p.m. MDT
