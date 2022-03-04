High school boys basketball: Led by a career performance from Jaiden Feroah, Corner Canyon scorches the nets to advance to 6A championship game
Senior Jaiden Feroah played a game to remember and was the greatest contributor to Corner Canyon’s efficient shooting night.
Beating a team three times in a season can be difficult when it comes to the 1A state tournament, but the Manila Mustangs pulled it off against region rival Tabiona in a 52-38 encounter Friday afternoon.
High school boys basketball: Evan Young’s defensive intensity sparks American Fork’s 6A quarterfinal victory over Syracuse
American Fork picked up its third straight playoff win with a 60-43 victory over Syracuse.
High school boys basketball: Jack Wistrcill takes over late as No. 1 Olympus pulls away from Salem Hills for 5A quarterfinal win
Olympus, the top seed in the 5A state tournament, pulled as from Salem Hills in the fourth quarter for the 5A quarterfinal win.
High school boys basketball: Bonneville edges Alta on Jake Williams’ layup in final seconds in thrilling 5A quarterfinal
Bonneville High School edged Alta 55-54 in 5A quarterfinals at the University of Utah as Jake Williams converted a lay-up with five seconds remaining for the winning bucket.
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon avenges loss to Skyridge with a momentous win on senior night
Avenging a 24-point loss is always nice, but doing it on senior night makes it that much sweeter. That’s exactly what the Corner Canyon Chargers were able to accomplish Friday night.