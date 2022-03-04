Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
American Fork’s Evan Young lays the ball up
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Ollie Anderson, Evan Young make clutch plays to lead American Fork to 6A semifinal win
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:10 a.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:02 a.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Jaiden Feroah blocks a shot
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Led by a career performance from Jaiden Feroah, Corner Canyon scorches the nets to advance to 6A championship game
Senior Jaiden Feroah played a game to remember and was the greatest contributor to Corner Canyon’s efficient shooting night.
By Tyler Haslam
March 3, 2022 10:28 p.m. MST
Manila’s Kyler Hughes, wearing white, puts up a shot.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Manila claims spot in 1A semifinals after win over Tabiona
Beating a team three times in a season can be difficult when it comes to the 1A state tournament, but the Manila Mustangs pulled it off against region rival Tabiona in a 52-38 encounter Friday afternoon.
By David Anderson
March 3, 2022 5:51 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Woods Cross edges past Murray to keep Cinderella season going
By Bruce Smith
March 2, 2022 11:17 p.m. MST
Olympus’ Jack Wistrcill pushes up a shot over Bonneville’s Miwa Brown during a 5A semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Olympus makes semifinal win look easy
By Bruce Smith
March 2, 2022 10:14 p.m. MST
Wendover’s Orlando Alvarez tries to stop Panguitch’s Cody Hatch during a game at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Panguitch takes first step in defending title with win over Wendover
By David Anderson
March 2, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Pleasant Grove and Skyridge compete during the boys 6A state basketball quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Pleasant Grove runs away from Skyridge in 6A quarterfinal, completes season sweep
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 6:12 p.m. MST
American Fork’s Evan Young, wearing white steals the ball from Syracuse’s Kaden Ericksen
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Evan Young’s defensive intensity sparks American Fork’s 6A quarterfinal victory over Syracuse
American Fork picked up its third straight playoff win with a 60-43 victory over Syracuse.
By McCade Pearson
March 1, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Poised Westlake bounces top seed Bingham in 6A quarterfinals
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 2:36 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon holds off Cyprus for 6A quarterfinal victory
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2911644.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Murray stifles Timpview in a dominant 5A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2022 6:18 p.m. MST
merlin_2911586.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Woods Cross overcomes slow start to cruise past Orem in 5A quarterfinals
By McCade Pearson
Feb 28, 2022 5:19 p.m. MST
merlin_2911490.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Jack Wistrcill takes over late as No. 1 Olympus pulls away from Salem Hills for 5A quarterfinal win
Olympus, the top seed in the 5A state tournament, pulled as from Salem Hills in the fourth quarter for the 5A quarterfinal win.
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2022 3:42 p.m. MST
merlin_2911436.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bonneville edges Alta on Jake Williams’ layup in final seconds in thrilling 5A quarterfinal
Bonneville High School edged Alta 55-54 in 5A quarterfinals at the University of Utah as Jake Williams converted a lay-up with five seconds remaining for the winning bucket.
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2022 3:14 p.m. MST
Layton Christian Academy claims the 3A boys basketball state championship over Grantsville at Weber State University in Ogden.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Layton Christian captures 3A state championship as Grantsville buzzer beater comes up short
By James Edward
Feb 26, 2022 10:54 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: San Juan captures 2A boys basketball crown
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2022 10:39 p.m. MST
merlin_2910870.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Granstville, Layton Christian get commanding wins, set stage for intriguing 3A championship
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 25, 2022 11:53 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: San Juan and Enterprise roll on to 2A state finals
By David Anderson
Feb 25, 2022 11:19 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Cyprus beats Farmington in 6A 2nd round
By McCade Pearson
Feb 25, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
Murray’s Bowen Davies celebrates with teammates after their win over Springville in a 5A boys basketball second-round game.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Springville’s Jake Nadauld scores 50, but it wasn’t enough as Murray prevails in 5A second round
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 10:25 p.m. MST
Rowland Hall’s Samuel Andrew snags a rebound while South Sevier’s Keagan Heath applies pressure.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 2A state quarterfinal roundup — Kanab upsets Millard, remaining top seeds move on
By David Anderson
Feb 24, 2022 7:13 p.m. MST
Manti’s Larson Pogroszewski (4) dives for the ball against American Leadership Academy’s Russell Gibson (3)
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A quarterfinal roundup, Grantsville, Juan Diego eke out wins, while Manti, Layton Christian cruise
By James Edward and Tyler Haslam
Feb 24, 2022 2:50 p.m. MST
merlin_2910244.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Skyline turns back defending champ Lehi
By Bruce Smith
Feb 23, 2022 10:43 p.m. MST
merlin_2910250.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Wednesday’s games
By McCade Pearson
Feb 23, 2022 10:23 p.m. MST
syracuse.jpeg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Syracuse pulls away from Lone Peak in final quarter to pick up win
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 23, 2022 10:20 p.m. MST
merlin_2910212.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Snow Canyon pulls away from Dixie to claim 4A state title, first in 20 years
By Andy Griffin
Feb 23, 2022 8:49 p.m. MST
merlin_2909924.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Snow Canyon wins at buzzer, Dixie pulls away from Ridgeline in 4A semifinals
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2022 9:49 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_02_21_at_3.15.19_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 4A quarterfinal recap — Sky View, Snow Canyon, Dixie, Ridgeline advance into semifinals
By James Edward
Feb 21, 2022 1:39 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A/2A playoff roundup from Saturday’s games
By McCade Pearson
Feb 19, 2022 11:12 p.m. MST
Olympus’ Jack Wistrcill goes up for a layup during a high school boys basketball game against Brighton at Olympus High School.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Olympus buries Brighton early to cap undefeated Region 6 season
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 11:12 p.m. MST
C__1_.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Game-winning 3 from Jake Williams gives Bonneville its 1st region title since 2004
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 18, 2022 11:05 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A/2A roundup from Wednesday’s games
By James Edward
Feb 16, 2022 10:45 p.m. MST
merlin_2908734.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Cyprus edges Kearns to earn rare region title
By Bruce Smith
Feb 16, 2022 10:33 p.m. MST
Bingham’s Brycen Soutas shoots over the Copper Hills defense in a high school boys basketball game in West Jordan.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bingham ‘steals’ victory away from Copper Hills in final minute, clinches Region 3 title
By James Edward
Feb 15, 2022 10:43 p.m. MST
week27.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2908054.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis moves back atop 6A
By James Edward
Feb 12, 2022 9:37 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Timpanogos stuns Alta at buzzer
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Max Toombs, wearing white, defends Skyridge’s Colby Carter
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon avenges loss to Skyridge with a momentous win on senior night
Avenging a 24-point loss is always nice, but doing it on senior night makes it that much sweeter. That’s exactly what the Corner Canyon Chargers were able to accomplish Friday night.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 11, 2022 10:28 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Bingham jumps back into No. 1 spot in 6A
By James Edward
Feb 9, 2022 10:27 a.m. MST
_pweel26.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
merlin_2904620.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.0__4_.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — No. 1 Orem and Snow Canyon lose
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 4, 2022 11:46 p.m. MST
merlin_2905136.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:55 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — Box Elder needs 4 OTs to top Woods Cross
By James Edward
Feb 1, 2022 11:41 p.m. MST
week25.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 25 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
