Utes received commitment from standout offensive lineman on Monday.
The Eagles earned a hard-earned straight-set victory over the Bengals, handing them their second region loss of the season, while remaining undefeated in region play themselves.
After an hour-long lighting delay, it was Olympus Titans who came away victorious in a tense and tightly contested game against the Brighton Bengals.
Newly renovated Alpine Country Club hosts the 123rd State Am, beginning Monday in Highland, and former champion Dan Horner, 43, has his eye on a second trophy
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school boys tennis: Skyline ‘did what we came to do,’ wins 5A state title by holding off region rival Brighton
The Eagles earned three of five individual championships and scored 26 points to outdistance Region 6 foes Brighton (18) and Olympus (9).
The Brighton Bengals proved to be too much for the Alta Hawks, overpowering their way to a 19-5 victory in the quarterfinals of the Division A girls lacrosse tournament.
Simi Fehoko declared for the NFL draft after a standout junior season at Stanford.
Former Utah high school stars Jay Tufele, now headed to Jacksonville, and Simi Fehoko, picked by Dallas, entered the day still on the board, while BYU standouts Khyiris Tonga, a last-round pick by Chicago, Matt Bushman and Dax Milne were also available.
While there’s a strong possibility that no Utah ties are taken during Day 2 of the draft, guys like Jay Tufele, Brady Christensen or Simi Fehoko could give the state another pick or two on Friday.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick, while Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell went No. 7 overall as the headliners of Utah prospects in this year’s NFL draft.
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
Months of speculation and projections concerning young NFL prospects will turn into reality, as the 2021 NFL draft plays out Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland.
Over the past five years, more football players who’ve prepped at Utah high schools have been taken in the NFL draft than any other time in history. This year could reset the bar, though.
Drews’ older brothers, Cody and Jackson Barton, played for the Utah football program and are currently in the NFL. Oh, and she’s married to Christian Drews, a former Ute football player
After excellent 2020 season, former Brighton High star WR Simi Fehoko leaving Stanford early for NFL
Former Brighton High star wide receiver Simi Fehoko certainly had a breakout 2020 season for the Stanford Cardinal, and now he’s looking to capitalize on that success by leaving school early for the NFL draft.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A football after the UHSAA unveiled its final RPI rankings.
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
Mason Young scored on a pair of TD runs to pace the Bengals.
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Brighton Bengals football team heading into the 2020 season.