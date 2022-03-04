Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Olympus’ Jack Wistrcill goes up for a layup during a high school boys basketball game against Brighton at Olympus High School.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Olympus buries Brighton early to cap undefeated Region 6 season
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 11:12 p.m. MST
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah, Payson boys, Uintah, Springville girls prevail at 5A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
Utah Utes players gather on the field.
Utah Football
Utes get commitment from Brighton High’s Tyler Knaak
Utes received commitment from standout offensive lineman on Monday.
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 6, 2021 4:13 p.m. MST
Brighton’s Lander Barton tries to fend off Olympus’ James Smith.
Utah Football
Utah football gets commitment from Brighton star LB Lander Barton
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 10, 2021 5:29 p.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Orem brings its ‘A’ game in surprising 5A first round blowout of Brighton
By James Edward
Oct 22, 2021 11:46 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 9 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 7:30 p.m. MDT
Brighton’s Dante McMaster catches a pass and scores in the first half against East’s Chase Barker at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021.
High School Football
High school football: Brighton rallies late to beat East
By Bruce Smith
Sept 24, 2021 12:17 a.m. MDT
Skyline’s Anna Rosse, wearing a white jersey, screams with teammates
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Skyline beats Brighton in straight sets
The Eagles earned a hard-earned straight-set victory over the Bengals, handing them their second region loss of the season, while remaining undefeated in region play themselves.
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 14, 2021 11:05 p.m. MDT
Olympus quarterback Seth Roberts passes the ball as the Titans and Brighton play a high school football game.
High School Football
High school football: Olympus regroups after weather delay, beats Brighton
After an hour-long lighting delay, it was Olympus Titans who came away victorious in a tense and tightly contested game against the Brighton Bengals.
By Tommy Bailey
Sept 11, 2021 1:05 a.m. MDT
Syracuse’s Tyson Sweeten sacks Brighton’s QB Jack Johnson during a high school football game.
High School Football
High school football: Syracuse smothers Brighton defensively for impressive win at Corner Canyon tournament
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2021 4:02 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon hosts Saturday tripleheader featuring some of the top teams in Utah
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2021 1:14 a.m. MDT
BYU golfer David Timmins is one of the favorites to win the 2021 Utah State Amateur golf tournament.
Sports
Can someone older than 30 win the Utah State Amateur golf tournament this year?
Newly renovated Alpine Country Club hosts the 123rd State Am, beginning Monday in Highland, and former champion Dan Horner, 43, has his eye on a second trophy
By Jay Drew
July 11, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Tennis
High school boys tennis: Skyline ‘did what we came to do,’ wins 5A state title by holding off region rival Brighton
The Eagles earned three of five individual championships and scored 26 points to outdistance Region 6 foes Brighton (18) and Olympus (9).
By Bruce Smith
May 22, 2021 7:34 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Brighton silences Alta in Division A quarterfinals behind star duo
The Brighton Bengals proved to be too much for the Alta Hawks, overpowering their way to a 19-5 victory in the quarterfinals of the Division A girls lacrosse tournament.
By Tommy Bailey
May 21, 2021 8:54 p.m. MDT
NFL
Brighton High alum Simi Fehoko chosen by Dallas Cowboys in fifth round of 2021 NFL draft
Simi Fehoko declared for the NFL draft after a standout junior season at Stanford.
By Ryan McDonald
May 1, 2021 1:31 p.m. MDT
NFL
NFL draft: 5 Utah prospects, including 3 BYU Cougars, to watch for on Day 3
Former Utah high school stars Jay Tufele, now headed to Jacksonville, and Simi Fehoko, picked by Dallas, entered the day still on the board, while BYU standouts Khyiris Tonga, a last-round pick by Chicago, Matt Bushman and Dax Milne were also available.
By Brandon Judd
May 1, 2021 9:10 a.m. MDT
NFL
NFL draft: What Utah ties are among the best available in Day 2?
While there’s a strong possibility that no Utah ties are taken during Day 2 of the draft, guys like Jay Tufele, Brady Christensen or Simi Fehoko could give the state another pick or two on Friday.
By Brandon Judd
April 30, 2021 11:41 a.m. MDT
NFL
2021 NFL draft: Analyzing the first round
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick, while Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell went No. 7 overall as the headliners of Utah prospects in this year’s NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 6:41 p.m. MDT
NFL
One final NFL mock draft: Zach Wilson to Jets, Penei Sewell to Panthers, Dax Milne a third-rounder?
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 10:57 a.m. MDT
NFL
Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL draft
Months of speculation and projections concerning young NFL prospects will turn into reality, as the 2021 NFL draft plays out Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland.
By Brandon Judd
April 28, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
NFL
Simi Fehoko fast facts
By Ryan McDonald
April 26, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
Quarterback Zach Wilson throws during BYU pro day in Provo.
High School Football
NFL draft: Is this the best group of Utah high school-produced players ever?
Over the past five years, more football players who’ve prepped at Utah high schools have been taken in the NFL draft than any other time in history. This year could reset the bar, though.
By Brandon Judd
April 5, 2021 10:20 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Brighton stays perfect in Region 6, edges Skyline on Eliot Lewis goal
By James Edward
March 26, 2021 9:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Lander Barton keys comeback to lead Brighton to overtime 5A playoff win over Orem
By Brennan Smith
Feb 26, 2021 11:25 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah’s Dani Drews is following in her family’s footsteps and blazing new trails
Drews’ older brothers, Cody and Jackson Barton, played for the Utah football program and are currently in the NFL. Oh, and she’s married to Christian Drews, a former Ute football player
By Jeff Call
Feb 15, 2021 6:45 p.m. MST
Sports
After excellent 2020 season, former Brighton High star WR Simi Fehoko leaving Stanford early for NFL
Former Brighton High star wide receiver Simi Fehoko certainly had a breakout 2020 season for the Stanford Cardinal, and now he’s looking to capitalize on that success by leaving school early for the NFL draft.
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 28, 2020 11:29 a.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A football after the UHSAA unveiled its final RPI rankings.
By James Edward
Nov 9, 2020 11:42 a.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Timpview leans on Targhee Lambson, explosive special teams to upset top-seed Brighton in 5A quarterfinals
By Brennan Smith
Nov 6, 2020 10:50 p.m. MST
Sports
High school soccer: Early tally pushes Olympus past region foe Brighton in 5A quarterfinals
By Melissa Yack
Oct 15, 2020 9:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Region 5 and 6 combined to advance seven teams into 5A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 7:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: RPI rankings Week 7 shake-up, Brighton takes over top spot in 5A, Beaver moves into No. 1 spot in 2A
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 1:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 8:11 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Pleasant Grove, Salem Hills, Sky View, Summit Academy, Duchesne claim top seeds in initial RPI reveal by UHSAA
By James Edward
Sept 14, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Wild night in Region 5 highlighted by Bountiful’s last-second heroics
By James Edward
Sept 12, 2020 8:15 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Brighton edges Olympus in Region 6 showdown to improve to 5-0
Mason Young scored on a pair of TD runs to pace the Bengals.
By Brennan Smith
Sept 11, 2020 10:52 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:13 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Gabe Curtis, Mason Young power Brighton past Bountiful
By Bruce Smith
Sept 4, 2020 11:01 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Skyline edges Brighton behind Ella Kortbawi’s 2OT goal
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:12 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Lehi, Bonneville, Bountiful among big Week 3 winners who improved to 2-1
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 9:16 a.m. MDT
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 8:52 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Brighton races past Fremont in high-scoring season opener
By Brennan Smith
Aug 14, 2020 10:54 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Brighton Bengals 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Brighton Bengals football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 7, 2020 7:30 p.m. MDT
