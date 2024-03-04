The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. The maker of ChatGPT is now diving into the world of AI-generated video. Meet Sora — OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. The tool, which the San Francisco-based company unveiled on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2024 uses generative artificial intelligence to instantly create short videos based on written commands. A bizarre, astonishing generated video of an alien walking and rapping has appeared on social media.

On March 3, X user blizaine posted a video he created using a video from Sora, OpenAI’s text-to-video generator. The video features a blue alien walking through a city and rapping about standing out.

You can watch the wild video on X here:

In a comment under the video on X, blizaine explained that he used a Sora base clip and several other AI and editing softwares to finish the video.

AI keeps improving

The capabilities of artificial intelligence grow by leaps and bounds every day, particularly in the field of generative AI. Sora was only released a few weeks ago, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

When the video generator was first released, OpenAI share several examples of generated videos. The videos were astonishingly well-rendered, showing scenes of a woman walking in Tokyo, mammoths walking through snow and a space-suit wearing motorcycle riding man in a movie trailer.

Sora is still only available to the a few select users. But since its release, those who have access to it have posted other videos they have generated with increasing levels of quality. Here are some of the others: