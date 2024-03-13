Then-Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. offers LaRae Maynard a pastry at the Heber M. Wells building in downtown Salt Lake City, Aug. 5, 2008, to kick off the new four-day workweek adopted by state employees. A recently published study from the United Kingdom found that four-day workweeks led to several company improvements, including higher efficiency and lower turnover rates.

A recently study from the UK found that four-day workweeks led to several company improvements, including higher efficiency and lower turnover rates.

The 2022 study by examined 61 UK businesses that opted to switch to four-day workweeks for a six-month-long test pilot — with no reduced pay. From the findings, 54 (89%) companies kept the four-day structure a year later, with 31 (51%) claiming to have made it permanent.

In addition, the study found the following statistics:

100% of all consulted managers and CEOs said the four-day week had positive impacts on their organization.

82% of sampled companies reported a positive impact on overall well-being

50% of companies saw reductions in staff turnover.

32% of companies claimed four-day workweeks improved their recruitment noticeably.

What did experts and companies say?

Juliet Schor, a sociology professor at Boston College and one of the study’s authors, claimed that the findings showed clear differences once the four-day week model was introduced.

“The results are really stable. It’s not a novelty effect,” she told NPR. “People are feeling really on top of their work with this new model.”

Additionally, CEO of the London-based water company Waterwise, Nicci Russell, mentioned that employees of the small non-profit were more mindful about their workplace on four-day workweeks — and all 10 of them voted to keep the model after the test-run.

“It’s brilliant for retention, which is super important in a teeny organization like ours,” Russell told NPR.

As to move forward, the UK 4-Day Week Campaign — one of the organizations to conduct the study — commissioned a poll and found that 58% of public respondents expect the four-day work model to become the standard by 2030, the study reports.

Has the model worked elsewhere?

A study reported last year by 4 Day Week Global found that the four-day model “was a HUGE success” for 62 businesses. The study, according to Deseret News, examined businesses “ranging from fast-food restaurants to corporate offices,” resulting in 56 continuing the model — 18 of which made four-day workweeks permanent for their respective establishments.

The demand for four-day workweeks has become more commonplace, as the US, Italy and Germany trade unions have each negotiated for them. Countries such as Spain and Iceland have started four-day trials for specific career fields, per ABC News.

Some companies are even willing to let employees choose what days to not work — not just Friday. For instance, a New Zealand company reduced hours down to only 30 per week and allowed employees to “decide what days they would work,” according to Gallup.

Four-day workweeks are not always effective

One of the sampled companies, Merthyr Valleys Homes, could not keep the four-day model as it interfered with customer requests,

“For us, the thought of dropping repair service for our tenants one day a week meant that we wouldn’t be providing the same service,” one employee, Ruth Llewellyn, told NPR.

Eric Loomis, labor historian and professor at the University of Rhode Island, told ABC News that four-day policies can lead to difficulties especially with low-wage positions. “If you’re a ticket taker at a theater or you’re wearing a costume at Disney World, you need to be there.”

Some studies report contradictory findings on four-day workweeks. A Gallup survey ironically found higher engagement and lower burnout rates in traditional five-day workweeks compared to four-day models.