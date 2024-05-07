The Apollo app is pictured with an Oura Ring. With SmartVibes, and data integration with Oura Ring, Apollo calms the body and restores balance to the nervous system, improving sleep and lowering stress.

Still looking for a Mother’s Day gift ahead of the holiday on Sunday?

Check out these five unique tech gifts your mother might want — or need — this year.

If you want a reliable bluetooth tracker that’s on the cheaper end of the spectrum, then Tile Mate could be a good fit for you.

The small tracker tag has a three-year battery life and has a 250-foot Bluetooth range. To use it, you just have to download the Tile Mate app and you’ll easily find the missing item that the Tile Mate is attached to. If the item is out of range, the app will show you its last known location.

A single Tile Mate tracker currently costs $19.99 on Amazon.

If your family owns pets, the Furbo 360° Camera could be a great fit for your mom.

Available in two different versions, Cat Cam and Dog Cam, the Furbo camera offers high quality video coverage of how pets spend their days alone at home. The device doubles as a security camera that you can talk through and receive alerts from. The camera can also provide treats to your pet.

The Furbo 360° Camera is regularly on sale for $69 on Amazon. It regularly costs $99.

The Oura Ring is a health tracker similar to a FitBit or smart watch, but it’s in the shape of a ring. Available in eight sizes, the Oura Ring can track your sleep, stress and physical activity.

A monthly subscription is required to use it, but the Oura Ring is compatible with other health apps from Google and Apple. The Oura Ring Gen3 is $299 on Amazon.

This aesthetic alarm clock is designed to help you create a better sleep routine.

Before going to bed, you can set it up to play soothing background noises and the clock itself features soothing colors. There are multiple songs to choose from so that you can create the perfect sound blend.

The Hatch alarm clock comes with a free app and you have the option of signing up for a subscription plan. It currently costs $199.99 on Amazon.

If your mom is always complaining of having cold hands, then this transportable hand warmer is just what she needs.

Able to charge using your phone or an outlet, the Beskar Hand Warmer has three temperature options — low, medium and high. Its double-sided heat pads come with sensors to prevent overheating and overcharging. It fits in your hand and can be taken anywhere.

The Beskar Hand Warmer is available in eight colors and starts at $24.99 on Amazon.