Disney’s stock price tumbled 9% Tuesday following news out of a second quarter earnings report that showed an unexpected profit for the entertainment giant’s Disney+ and Hulu streaming services but overall losses for its collective direct-to-consumer operations and a further slowdown of its legacy TV business.

Disney launched its Disney+ streaming service in 2019 and has struggled to find profitability in a market dominated by better established and longer-lived competitors like Netflix. Disney reports Disney+ and Hulu finished the company’s second fiscal quarter, January through March, with operating income of $47 million, a huge positive step from the $587 million in losses from the same period a year ago. But, factoring in ESPN+, Disney’s other streaming brand, the company saw overall streaming losses of $18 million for the quarter.

Amid the ongoing exodus of cord-cutting cable television customers, Disney’s legacy TV operations saw revenues from that area of business decline 8% to $2.8 billion and operating profit drop by 22% for the quarter.

“It is a very tough business,” Paul Verna, a principal analyst at eMarketer, told CNN. “The profit margins are lower … maybe it’s psychological, but it’s almost like these companies that have built entire businesses on the cable model — it’s very hard for them to let that go and accept that the future is going to look different for them.”

Aside from struggles with its direct-to-consumer transition, the Disney magic has thinned when it comes to its big screen offerings with recent releases like “The Marvels,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Haunted Mansion” all underperforming with theatergoing audiences.

But Disney’s experiences division, which includes its theme parks, was a bright spot in the earnings report with operating income of $2.3 billion, a 12% increase from a year ago.

While Disney says it expects some slowing of its overall streaming business in the third quarter, a statement on the earnings report noted the company continues to “expect our combined streaming businesses to be profitable in the fourth quarter, and to be a meaningful future growth driver for the company, with further improvements in profitability in fiscal 2025.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger has led the charge on the company’s big transition efforts since his return to the position in late 2022 after stepping down in 2020. Iger survived a proxy fight waged by Disney investors last month and says the work to optimize operations and cut costs, which has included layoffs impacting 7,000 employees over the last two years, is showing positive results.

“Looking at our company as a whole, it’s clear that the turnaround and growth initiatives we set in motion last year have continued to yield positive results,” Iger said in a statement. “We have a number of highly anticipated theatrical releases arriving over the next few months; our television shows are resonating with audiences and critics alike; ESPN continues to break ratings records as we further its evolution into the preeminent digital sports platform; and we are turbocharging growth in our Experiences business with a number of near- and long-term strategic investments.”