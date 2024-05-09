Disney+, Hulu and Max will soon be available as a bundle this coming summer, Variety reports.

The announcement comes from Disney+, who said, “Beginning this Summer in the U.S, the streaming services will be offered together, providing subscribers with the best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment,” including ABC, CNN and more, as well as Disney, HBO and Hulu.

The president of direct to consumer at Disney+, Joe Earley, shared in the Disney+ statement that after the successful launch of Hulu on Disney+ “this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value.”

There’s no word on how much the new bundle will cost, but Variety reports that it will have ad-supported and ad-free options once its released. Users will be able to buy the new bundle from any of the companies’ websites, but the apps and content of each streaming service will remain separate as they currently are now.

According to Reuters, as more streaming services have appeared, more consumers have been complaining about signing up for multiple subscriptions. Many customers have already been ditching traditional cable services because they don’t want to “pay for a large bundle with dozens of channels.”

They’re not the only streaming services hoping to expand their services. According to Deadline, Paramount+ and Showtime merged in 2023. ESPN+ had also came to an agreement with Disney+ and Hulu to stream their shows in their own bundle.

More details will come out in the next few weeks, but Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO of global streaming and games shared in the Disney+ statement, “This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”