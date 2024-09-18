Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, speaks at the chamber's 137th annual meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. KSL.com was presented the chamber's President's Award for Excellence.

When Derek Miller traveled to foreign countries on trade missions, he’d show people videos of Utah.

"You could just see on their faces and you could hear in their voices, the oohs and the aahs as these iconic landscapes would come up and it always made me so happy to see people's reaction to our state," Miller, president and CEO at the Salt Lake Chamber, said. "I would find myself thinking, 'Look at that place. I wish I lived there.' Then I would remind myself, 'Oh, wait, this is where I live — in this beautiful state.'"

Appreciation for the Beehive State was at the core of Miller's message when the chamber honored a diverse array of business and community leaders that influence "why we love Utah" at its 137th annual meeting on Tuesday.

While the natural beauty of Utah is its own thing, the leaders showcased "dedication to the chamber's mission of promoting opportunity and prosperity in Utah."

"Our business community is the backbone of Utah's economic success, but its impact goes far beyond economic growth. It's about creating opportunity, improving lives and building a state where every person has the opportunity to thrive," Miller said.

Throughout the meeting, awardees reflected on their business, and personal journey and what got them to the stage being honored among hundreds of meeting-goers.

"For someone to actually see the work that we're doing, acknowledge the work that we're doing — we don't do this every day for the accolades — but to be seen in this way is very special," said Morgan Williams, founder and CEO of Lehi-based Blendyd Studios, a software firm harnessing artificial intelligence and human insights to modernize talent acquisition in the trucking industry.

Williams and Blendyd Studios won the Icon Award, which honors a woman-owned business in Utah.

Taking home the President's Award for Excellence, selected by Miller, was KSL.com. As an online marketplace and flagship local news source, KSL.com was "recognized for its unwavering role in connecting communities and fostering trust in local news," according to a release from the chamber.

"The thing that it strikes to is our opportunity to be a community leader and the opportunity to do something in the community that makes a difference," said Nate Hatch, president of Deseret Digital Media. "I really appreciate the value, the opportunity we have, to be members of such a unique and diverse community."

Nate Hatch, president of Deseret Digital Media, receives the President's Award in Excellence from Nathan Callister and Derek Miller during the Salt Lake Chamber's annual meeting on Tuesday. | Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

During his remarks, Miller touched on an upcoming period "of significant political noise."

"As the political pendulum swings back and forth, and regardless of the outcome of this or any other election, the business community, all of us, will continue to work together to ensure that Utah succeeds — today, tomorrow and far into the future," Miller said, adding that collaboration and respecting differing opinions are key to finding meaningful solutions toward prosperity "for everyone."

While already in the thick of the election cycle, Hatch said along with the other services KSL.com provides, its role as a news provider hinges on doing "the right things."

"We always validate what we produce and we give everyone a fair representation in what their opinions are. The diversity that we have is the value that we have going forward," Hatch said. "Being as open and honest as we can is the most important thing we can do."

Other awardees included:

Legacy Award: Jacobsen Construction Company, celebrated for its centurylong history of shaping Utah's skyline and economy.

Jacobsen Construction Company, celebrated for its centurylong history of shaping Utah's skyline and economy. Fortitude Award: Delta Air Lines, acknowledged as Utah's leading global airline and a major contributor to the state's transportation infrastructure.

Delta Air Lines, acknowledged as Utah's leading global airline and a major contributor to the state's transportation infrastructure. Beehive Award: Sunroc, honored for its community-building efforts through volunteerism and quality construction services.

Sunroc, honored for its community-building efforts through volunteerism and quality construction services. Opportunity Award: Alpha Coffee, a veteran- and woman-owned small business known for its exceptional products and commitment to the community.

Alpha Coffee, a veteran- and woman-owned small business known for its exceptional products and commitment to the community. Trailblazer Award: Utah Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, and Madison Keyser Williams (Utah Paperbox) were recognized as rising stars in Utah's business community.

Utah Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, and Madison Keyser Williams (Utah Paperbox) were recognized as rising stars in Utah's business community. Chamber Champions: Lucy Knight Andre (Stadler US), Dori Clark (Lagoon Corporation), TJ England (C.R. England-Global Transportation), Kimberly Flores (fulFILLed Lifestyle Co.), Kamea Johnson (Chosen Creative) and Lee Weech (Executech) were recognized for their exceptional volunteer efforts that have advanced the chamber's mission.

“In Utah, we do more than foster economic prosperity — we build communities that uplift all. The strength of the chamber and its members drive innovation, fuel education and enhance the quality of life for all Utahns. That’s why the work we do together as a business community matters deeply. Because together, we ensure Utah rises now and far into the future,” Miller said.