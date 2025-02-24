Downtown Salt Lake City and 300 West are visible from the top floor of the Delta Center on Aug. 1, 2024. Utah legislators say they are preparing to tackle one of the largest logistical hurdles tied to a grand vision to revitalize downtown Salt Lake City, but a bill reviewing 300 West led to confusion.

Utah legislators say they are preparing to tackle one of the largest logistical hurdles tied to a grand vision to revitalize downtown Salt Lake City.

However, a bill that seeks to advance a transportation study of 300 West, which passed the Senate on Thursday, has also led to confusion about what it means for other projects in Utah's capital city.

Utah Senate members voted 19-6 to pass SB195, which outlines many transportation changes, after it was amended a third time. Senate President Stuart Adams clarified to reporters on Friday that a section in the bill about Salt Lake City is intended to describe 300 West, which serves as U.S. 89 in Salt Lake City through 400 South, passing by the arena. It eventually continues down Salt Lake County via State Street.

The section calls for a "mobility and environmental impact analysis" to address highway reduction strategies, such as "the impacts of the highway reduction strategy on state highways, local highways, mobility, traffic flow, pedestrian and nonmotorized vehicle flow, the economy, public health, quality of life, air quality, maintenance and operations."

It adds there would be a moratorium period from May 7, the date the section goes into effect, and March 6, 2026, barring the city from implementing a "highway reduction strategy or execute an existing highway reduction strategy, including the reduction or narrowing of traffic lanes."

Adams explained that that pause would take place to ensure no construction begins to affect 300 West so traffic impacts can be further studied this year.

Smith Entertainment Group's renovation plans, which are expected to ramp up this year, call for a retrofit of the Delta Center so it can fit both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club. Its plans also call for a plaza east of the stadium linking it to a renovated Salt Palace Convention Center, while 300 West would be tunneled underneath.

Smith Entertainment Group released a new "draft" rendering of what they envision a downtown Salt Lake City makeover to look like around the current Delta Center on June 11, 2024. | Smith Entertainment Group

All of it is part of a "sports, entertainment, culture and convention" district that would surround the arena. The Smith Entertainment Group reached a partnership agreement with Salt Lake City in October 2024, creating a new 0.5% sales tax increase that began this year.

Harper declined to a request for comment on the bill, but Adams said the study — to be led by the Utah Department of Transportation — would figure out how that would affect not just U.S. 89 but other downtown roads near it. It could review alternate routes for U.S. 89 should 300 West be closed off, which could take it to neighboring roads.

"There's work trying to figure out how to handle 3rd West, and how 3rd West actually fits into that process," he said. "If we affect 3rd West, how does it affect other roads in the city? And how do we do the Delta Center hockey stadium rebuild without looking at the road structure downtown? ... It's a kind of a mess in that area."

However, the section also sparked confusion over different interpretations.

A spokesperson for Salt Lake City confirmed to KSL.com that the city met with the bill's sponsors on Friday to clear the air on the terms, which begin at the 2,868th line of the omnibus bill. The language stoked concerns that it could target other projects in the city that seek to improve roadway safety and green space, such as the Main Street promenade and Green Loop.

The latter would cross U.S. 89 along either North Temple, South Temple or 100 South, depending on a final design, while the 9-Line Trail — its existing backend — already crosses the highway at 900 South and State Street. Those projects could be impacted if there's a major change in U.S. 89.

"We are currently working with the bill sponsor to try to address the broad implications of this provision," the Salt Lake City Mayor's Office said in a statement.

While he declined to comment on his bill, Harper said — in a statement to KSL.com — that it was a "very productive initial meeting" with the city and "other stakeholders" to understand their concerns.

"I look forward to continuing these productive discussions next week to determine the best path forward," he added.

Those who represent the city in the Utah Legislature say they are also reviewing the bill as it moves to the Utah House of Representatives.

Sen. Jen Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, who was among the group that ultimately voted against it, said she plans to meet with Salt Lake City over concerns. However, she said the state should be able to step in at some level since the highway component complicates 300 West.

"I do think there needs to be thoughtfulness, and I do think the state has a role to weigh in on this," she said.

Contributing: Bridger Beal-Cvetko