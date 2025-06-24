KEY POINTS A quarter of Americans say they need to make $150,000 a year to feel comfortable.

An overwhelming majority report feeling financially insecure in the current economy.

Statewide polling reveals Utahns have mixed feelings about their current personal finances.

U.S. inflation has marched down, albeit erratically, since hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022 but prices on almost all goods and services continue to rise and the rate of those increases, overall, still hovers stubbornly above the Federal Reserve’s target annual rate of 2%.

But while average national wage growth has outpaced the rate of inflation consistently since January 2023, those wage increases haven’t distributed evenly across all income groups. And according to a new survey from Bankrate, an overwhelming majority of Americans report they’re currently feeling financially insecure.

The report notes that a $100,000 salary in January 2020 had the same buying power as $124,353 in April 2025, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . In other words, if you haven’t received a raise since 2020, higher inflation feels like losing $24,000 of your salary.

What is the cost of comfort?

So, just how much income would it take to erase this widespread feeling of falling behind when it comes to household finances?

Nearly half of respondents, 45%, in the Bankrate survey said they would need to make $100,000 or more per year to feel financially secure/comfortable. One in four said that financial comfort could be achieved by reaching the $150,000 mark in annual income while 16% of participants said they would need to make $200,000 or more and 8% report they’d need to make $500,000 or more.

“Most of us know comfortability when we see it. It’s a financial sweet spot that allows us to cover our bills, sock cash away for retirement or emergencies, conquer debt — or dodge it entirely — and still have enough wiggle room for the occasional indulgence,” Bankrate U.S. economy analyst and reporter Sarah Foster said in the report. “Times have shifted.”

While the national survey, conducted in mid-May, found that only 23% of participants overall reported feeling financially secure, the rate of fiscal discomfort varied somewhat among generational divides.

Gen Xers (ages 45-60) were the likeliest to say they are not completely financially secure currently at 84%, compared to 80% of Gen Zers (ages 18-28), 79% of millennials (ages 29-44) and 69% of baby boomers (ages 61-79).

What Utahns say about their finances

New statewide polling conducted by Deseret News in partnership with the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics captured a snapshot of Utahns’ sentiments about their personal financial situations in a survey conducted May 16-21 of 805 registered voters. The data was gathered by HarrisX and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

When asked, “Would you say your personal financial situation is improving, getting worse or staying the same?”, responses were parsed fairly evenly across the spectrum, with 29% reporting improving finances, 32% worsening and 38% said their fiscal situation was staying the same.

Those ranges held close to steady among those ages 18-49, but older Utahns were more sharply divided. Among poll participants aged 50-64, 25% said their finances were improving, 32% said getting worse and 42% reported static fiscal health. For respondents aged 65 and over, 21% said things were improving, 27% reported personal finances getting worse and 52% told surveyors their financial situations were staying the same.

Utahns collective sentiment on personal finances has inched up slightly since pollsters asked the same question in a March survey. At that time, 26% of poll participants said their finances were improving, 31% said getting worse and 41% reported their personal finances were staying the same.

Is the ‘American Dream’ still in reach?

Bankrate’s polling tested the national sentiment for hope, perhaps, in asking participants if they thought achieving the “American Dream” was viable in the current economic climate, noting that the interpretation of that term can vary widely.

Overall, 29% reported they believe the achievement is likely while 45% said it was somewhat or extremely unlikely and 26% were neutral on the issue.

Sentiment differences among generational groups also surfaced on the “American Dream” test. Over a third of Gen Z, 36%, said their version of the American dream is likely in today’s economy, compared to 27% of Millennials, 26% of Gen Xers and 27% of Baby Boomers.

“Though many Americans hold onto the idea of returning to a 1950s-era ‘Golden’ America age, the days when a single, non-college educated breadwinner could sustain an entire family seem like they may be confined forever to the past,” Foster said.