BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty joins with his teammates in singing to the fans as they leave the field after losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
BYU football has no shortage of big defensive linemen in 2022
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 10:41 a.m. MST
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier celebrates a touchdown as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
Would Tyler Allgeier be open to a move back to linebacker in the NFL?
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Z.jpg
College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, is expected to be healthy to return for fall camp.
BYU Football
Two of BYU’s best defenders on target to heal up for fall camp
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
By Dick Harmon
March 3, 2022 1:40 p.m. MST
AP22009750470103.jpg
BYU Football
Taysom Hill has this NFL dubious distinction
By Ryan McDonald
March 3, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
BYU quarterbacks Cade Fennegan, Nick Billoups, Jacob Conover, Jaren Hall and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters joke around at camp.
BYU Football
BYU’s 2022 spring football roster includes some surprises
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
By Jay Drew
March 2, 2022 3:57 p.m. MST
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall talks to members of the media after football practice in the Indoor Practice Facility in Provo.
BYU Football
Just how good can Jaren Hall be?
Veteran quarterback returns to the field as spring practices begin in Provo.
By Dick Harmon
March 2, 2022 3:08 p.m. MST
California running back Christopher Brooks runs against Colorado in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
BYU Football
‘Great first impression’: Can Cal transfer Chris Brooks replace Tyler Allgeier?
BYU opened spring practices Monday in Provo, and several guys immediately caught coach Kalani Sitake’s eye, including a possible workhorse running back.
By Jay Drew
March 1, 2022 4:32 p.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks to hand off the ball against San Diego State.
College Football
Few teams in the country are better than BYU and Utah at retaining talent
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
BYU cornerback Keenan Ellis talks to media during BYU football media day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
BYU Football
Keenan Ellis’ football career is over, but ‘the world is still his for the taking’
At doctors’ urging, BYU defensive back is stepping away from the game, but eyeing big things to come.
By Dave McCann
Feb 28, 2022 10:18 a.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake waves to fans as he goes into the locker room.
BYU Football
What to expect and watch for when BYU begins spring practices Monday
Here are five storylines to watch when spring practices begin Monday and run through March 31 in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 27, 2022 2:31 p.m. MST
BYU cornerback Keenan Ellis talks to media during BYU media day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on June 17, 2021.
BYU Football
Keenan Ellis retiring from football after neck injury last fall, but remaining in program
Coach Kalani Sitake said Friday morning that the San Diego area native has been advised by medical professionals to give up the sport.
By Jay Drew
Feb 25, 2022 3:04 p.m. MST
Arkansas and Tennessee play game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.
BYU Football
BYU’s 2023 nonleague schedule will have to be trimmed. Who will stay and who will go?
It appears BYU will keep Tennessee, Arkansas on their 2023 schedule, but instate games against SUU and USU might be in jeopardy.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
BYU players prepare for a play during spring camp in Provo on March 4, 2021. The Cougars open 2022 spring drill Feb. 28. 2022.
BYU Football
Why this year’s spring camp is so critical for Cougars
What are Kalani Sitake’s top three priorities in spring practice, which begins the last day in February?
By Dick Harmon
Feb 23, 2022 12:33 p.m. MST
Paul Lasike, who played both rugby and football at BYU, is rejoining the Warriors after several seasons playing rugby professional in the United Kingdom.
BYU Cougars
This former BYU, NFL player is rejoining Utah Warriors rugby
Former BYU football and rugby star Paul Lasike is coming back for his second stint with the Utah team after playing for Harlequins of Premiership Rugby.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 22, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
Boise State quarterback Cade Fennegan prepares to pass against BYU on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 51-17.
BYU Football
Cade Fennegan’s long and winding road to BYU
The former Texas high school standout and erstwhile Boise State quarterback is where he always dreamed of being, taking snaps for the Cougars.
By Dave McCann
Feb 21, 2022 12:37 p.m. MST
Dalton Schultz, a Utah native who will be an unrestricted free agent when the NFL’s free-agency period opens up next month, could be a good fit with the New York Jets and Zach Wilson, ESPN projected.
NFL
Could Zach Wilson get some help in New York from another Utah connection?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is in need of some reliable receiving targets in New York. Another Utah connection — Dalton Schultz, an unrestricted free agent — could be the answer.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 20, 2022 6 p.m. MST
merlin_2908894.jpg
Culture
A former BYU star talks Super Bowl ring, going broke and bouncing back
Setema Gali, the former BYU and New England Patriots defensive end, has a knack for knocking folks down. But after facing financial ruin, he’s learned what it takes to stand back up.
By Jason F. Wright
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
BYU quarterback Jacob Conover (17) throws against the Utah State Aggies.
BYU Football
What Baylor Romney’s decision to move on means for BYU’s quarterback situation
All-Independent First-Teamer Jaren Hall is the unquestioned starter at quarterback for the BYU Cougars, but beyond that the quarterbacks room is young and inexperienced.
By Jay Drew
Feb 17, 2022 3:27 p.m. MST
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall delivers a pass to receiver Neil Pau’u for a touchdown against Virginia in Provo.
BYU Football
How BYU’s Aaron Roderick envisions 2022 season
The Cougars return 80% of their offensive experience in 2022, should be able to maintain their status as one of the best offenses in the country, despite another rugged schedule.
By Jay Drew
Feb 16, 2022 2:05 p.m. MST
Joe Burrow (9) leads his fellow Bengals captains to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Super Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
NFL
There’s an urgency to win in NFL while QB is on rookie contract. Here’s why
Once those rookie deals run their course, teams are forced to pay up, which impacts how much they can dole out to the supporting cast.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 15, 2022 11:51 a.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney, wearing blue, passes the ball
BYU Football
Former BYU QB Baylor Romney announces his next career move
After graduating from BYU, Cougars backup quarterback Baylor Romney announced in December that he was moving on from football and leaving the program. Now, Romney has announced his next move.
By Joe Coles
Feb 14, 2022 8:56 p.m. MST
merlin_2874742.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s Jernaro Gilford getting the job done as Cougars’ cornerbacks leader
Recruiting corners is one of BYU’s most challenging football jobs.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 12, 2022 2 p.m. MST
merlin_2907308.jpg
BYU Football
Meet the next ‘Turbo Tongan’ on BYU’s football team
Stanford transfer Houston Heimuli hopes to replicate what his father, Lakei, did at BYU during his final season of college eligibility.
By Jay Drew
Feb 10, 2022 2:40 p.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
College Football
Walker Lyons’ list of potential schools is down to 6, and BYU and Utah made the cut
Lyons, a four-star tight end prospect from Folsom, California, remains interested in the Cougars and Utes, as well as some of the top programs in the country.
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake waves to fans as he goes into the locker room.
BYU Football
Could BYU ties help Kalani Sitake net one of the best tight ends in the country?
Folsom High tight end Walker Lyons has powerhouse programs chasing after him, but here’s why Cougars may have the inside track.
By Dick Harmon
Feb 8, 2022 1:08 p.m. MST
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua hauls in a long pass during game against South Florida at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
BYU Football
What Puka Nacua is doing during offseason to become even more lethal receiver
Developing ‘smart speed’ is one of the things explosive BYU receiver is working on heading into spring camp.
By Dave McCann
Feb 7, 2022 12:19 p.m. MST
BYU coach Kalani Sitake along with members of his staff look on during preparations for the Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
Where should Big 12-bound Cougars be looking for recruits?
BYU’s 2022 signing class is ranked 56th nationally by one recruiting service, considerably better than the previous few years.
By Jay Drew
Feb 3, 2022 2:57 p.m. MST
LaVell Edwards Stadium on the Brigham Young University campus in Provo is pictured on Wednesday March 11, 2020.
BYU Cougars
Football stadium upgrades, recruiting, hot topics as Cougars prepare for Big 12
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe discussed the Cougars’ transition to the Big 12 in 2023 and a variety of other issues during Q&A with reporters last week.
By Jay Drew
Feb 3, 2022 10:32 a.m. MST
BYU coach Kalani Sitake watches the action as BYU and UAB play in Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 18, 2021.
BYU Football
BYU sticks to ‘developmental model’ for football recruiting, program building
As national signing day wore down, BYU was a mediocre No. 57 in the national recruiting rankings, but that’s OK with coach Kalani Sitake and his staff.
By Jay Drew
Feb 2, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Baylor’s Dillon Doyle (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against BYU Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
BYU Football
What Baylor had to do with BYU’s first Big 12 recruiting class
The Bears roughed up the Cougars pretty good in their 2021 meeting in Waco, providing a glimpse of the kind of athletes BYU would need when it joins the Power Five league.
By Dave McCann
Feb 2, 2022 2:38 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars coach Kalani Sitake celebrates a field goal in a game against the Utah State Aggies.
BYU Football
BYU Cougars football: 2022 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
By Ryan McDonald and Brandon Judd
Feb 2, 2022 12:49 p.m. MST
BYU received a commitment from Oklahoma cornerback Korbyn Green on Tuesday.
BYU Football
BYU football receives commitment from 2 defensive back prospects
The Cougars added commitments from Oklahoma cornerback Korbyn Green and California athlete Nathaniel Gillis one day before National Signing Day.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 1, 2022 4:11 p.m. MST
BYU’s current 112-player roster includes no fewer than seven quarterbacks on Aug. 5, 2021.
BYU Football
What’s BYU’s quarterback situation entering signing day?
Presumptive starter Jaren Hall is healthy, valuable backup Baylor Romney is still in the transfer portal but can return if he wants to, and Jacob Conover is biding his time.
By Jay Drew
Feb 1, 2022 11:59 a.m. MST
BYU football players take the field before a game against North Alabama in 2020.
BYU Football
BYU football gets commitment from productive Florida WR Dom Henry
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 31, 2022 4:33 p.m. MST
AP21355226573873.jpg
College Football
Jaxson Dart reportedly makes transfer decision
Utah native and former USC Trojans football quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 29, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
Brigham Young University Athletic Director Tom Holmoe speaks during a press conference in Provo.
BYU Cougars
BYU’s Tom Holmoe talks Big 12, scheduling, facilities and a lot more
BYU’s 16-year athletic director spoke to reporters Thursday about the state of Cougar sports and a variety of other topics as the school prepares for the Big 12.
By Jay Drew
Jan 27, 2022 7:05 p.m. MST
BYU offensive lineman Campbell Barrington (74) looks to block defensive back during game Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah.
BYU Football
Is this the next great offensive lineman at BYU?
Right tackle Campbell Barrington moved into the starting lineup midway through the season and played so well that he made several Freshman All-America teams.
By Jay Drew
Jan 27, 2022 2:09 p.m. MST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill passes in the first half against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
With a new coach, what happens next for Taysom Hill?
How Taysom Hill’s future — which already included recovering from a Lisfranc injury — could be impacted by Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints’ head coach.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 26, 2022 2:42 p.m. MST
BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney runs past Boise State ‘s Alexander Teubner, front, and Kaonohi Kaniho after a long reception.
BYU Football
Boise State AD weighs in on whether or not the Cougars and Broncos will play in the future
BYU and Boise State have played every year since 2012 in one of the newest rivalries in college football.
By Trent Wood
Jan 25, 2022 5:10 p.m. MST
Utah Utes safety Brandon McKinney and Utah Utes linebacker Hayden Furey try to get to Brigham Young Cougars QB Jaren Hall.
College Football
One way BYU’s move to the Big 12 will likely affect the Pac-12
A Pac-12 insider reported Tuesday how BYU’s move to the Big 12 could affect the Pac-12 conference.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 25, 2022 12 p.m. MST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill works during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Why Taysom Hill’s contract is deemed the worst on Saints’ roster
One issue the New Orleans Saints may need to face this offseason is what to do with the current contract of utility player/quarterback Taysom Hill.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 25, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during game against Oklahoma State, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
College Football
The transfer portal: Too much of a good thing?
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
By Doug Robinson
Jan 24, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Former Utah Ute Matt Gay sends Rams to NFC championship game with walk-off field goal
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired to help the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of several big moments for Utah ties during the NFL divisional playoffs.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 23, 2022 5:03 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates a touchdown against Arizona State on Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.
College Football
Jaxson Dart, Baylor Romney and the new game of QB dominoes
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 22, 2022 5 p.m. MST
