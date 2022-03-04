BYU Football
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
Veteran quarterback returns to the field as spring practices begin in Provo.
BYU opened spring practices Monday in Provo, and several guys immediately caught coach Kalani Sitake’s eye, including a possible workhorse running back.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
At doctors’ urging, BYU defensive back is stepping away from the game, but eyeing big things to come.
Here are five storylines to watch when spring practices begin Monday and run through March 31 in Provo.
Coach Kalani Sitake said Friday morning that the San Diego area native has been advised by medical professionals to give up the sport.
It appears BYU will keep Tennessee, Arkansas on their 2023 schedule, but instate games against SUU and USU might be in jeopardy.
What are Kalani Sitake’s top three priorities in spring practice, which begins the last day in February?
Former BYU football and rugby star Paul Lasike is coming back for his second stint with the Utah team after playing for Harlequins of Premiership Rugby.
The former Texas high school standout and erstwhile Boise State quarterback is where he always dreamed of being, taking snaps for the Cougars.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is in need of some reliable receiving targets in New York. Another Utah connection — Dalton Schultz, an unrestricted free agent — could be the answer.
Setema Gali, the former BYU and New England Patriots defensive end, has a knack for knocking folks down. But after facing financial ruin, he’s learned what it takes to stand back up.
All-Independent First-Teamer Jaren Hall is the unquestioned starter at quarterback for the BYU Cougars, but beyond that the quarterbacks room is young and inexperienced.
The Cougars return 80% of their offensive experience in 2022, should be able to maintain their status as one of the best offenses in the country, despite another rugged schedule.
Once those rookie deals run their course, teams are forced to pay up, which impacts how much they can dole out to the supporting cast.
After graduating from BYU, Cougars backup quarterback Baylor Romney announced in December that he was moving on from football and leaving the program. Now, Romney has announced his next move.
Recruiting corners is one of BYU’s most challenging football jobs.
Stanford transfer Houston Heimuli hopes to replicate what his father, Lakei, did at BYU during his final season of college eligibility.
Lyons, a four-star tight end prospect from Folsom, California, remains interested in the Cougars and Utes, as well as some of the top programs in the country.
Folsom High tight end Walker Lyons has powerhouse programs chasing after him, but here’s why Cougars may have the inside track.
Developing ‘smart speed’ is one of the things explosive BYU receiver is working on heading into spring camp.
BYU’s 2022 signing class is ranked 56th nationally by one recruiting service, considerably better than the previous few years.
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe discussed the Cougars’ transition to the Big 12 in 2023 and a variety of other issues during Q&A with reporters last week.
As national signing day wore down, BYU was a mediocre No. 57 in the national recruiting rankings, but that’s OK with coach Kalani Sitake and his staff.
The Bears roughed up the Cougars pretty good in their 2021 meeting in Waco, providing a glimpse of the kind of athletes BYU would need when it joins the Power Five league.
The Cougars added commitments from Oklahoma cornerback Korbyn Green and California athlete Nathaniel Gillis one day before National Signing Day.
Presumptive starter Jaren Hall is healthy, valuable backup Baylor Romney is still in the transfer portal but can return if he wants to, and Jacob Conover is biding his time.
Utah native and former USC Trojans football quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels.
BYU’s 16-year athletic director spoke to reporters Thursday about the state of Cougar sports and a variety of other topics as the school prepares for the Big 12.
Right tackle Campbell Barrington moved into the starting lineup midway through the season and played so well that he made several Freshman All-America teams.
How Taysom Hill’s future — which already included recovering from a Lisfranc injury — could be impacted by Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints’ head coach.
BYU and Boise State have played every year since 2012 in one of the newest rivalries in college football.
A Pac-12 insider reported Tuesday how BYU’s move to the Big 12 could affect the Pac-12 conference.
One issue the New Orleans Saints may need to face this offseason is what to do with the current contract of utility player/quarterback Taysom Hill.
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired to help the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of several big moments for Utah ties during the NFL divisional playoffs.
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.