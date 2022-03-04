High school swimming: Judge Memorial sweeps 3A state championships, with boys narrowly edging Canyon View
Canyon View senior Max Cannon, who will swim at BYU, set a new 3A state record in the 100 breaststroke.
The preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet was held Friday at BYU as teams positioned themselves for Saturday’s finals, which begin at 9:45 a.m.
Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial claimed girls region titles, while Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial earned the boys titles
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Canyon View Falcons football team heading into the 2020 season.
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.