Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
merlin_2908166.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Judge Memorial sweeps 3A state championships, with boys narrowly edging Canyon View
Canyon View senior Max Cannon, who will swim at BYU, set a new 3A state record in the 100 breaststroke.
By James Edward
Feb 12, 2022 4:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2853031.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 3A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries
The preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet was held Friday at BYU as teams positioned themselves for Saturday’s finals, which begin at 9:45 a.m.
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 5:06 p.m. MST
merlin_2906898.jpg
High School Sports
High school drill team: Canyon View captures 3A state title, second in school history
By James Edward
Feb 4, 2022 11:51 p.m. MST
Photo of Judge Memorial’s swim team
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 3A region championship recaps
Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial claimed girls region titles, while Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial earned the boys titles
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2022 11:13 p.m. MST
merlin_2890584.jpg
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Morgan and Ogden hope 3rd time the charm as the region rivals advance to 3A championship
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2021 10:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2871398.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
kartchner_79.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_2854531.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Focused Tooele marches past Canyon View for 4A first round win
By James Edward
Feb 23, 2021 9:35 p.m. MST
merlin_1769343.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
8M1A6522.jpeg
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Only five unbeatens remain — Ridgeline, Sky View, Canyon View, Snow Canyon and Ogden
By Trent Wood
Aug 29, 2020 12:16 p.m. MDT
merlin_20303.jpg
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Park City, Stansbury, Pine View and Mountain View bounce back from opening week defeats
By Trent Wood
Aug 22, 2020 1:56 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
canyon_view_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Canyon View Falcons 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Canyon View Falcons football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 4, 2020 12:18 p.m. MDT
pjimage_copy_2.jpg
Sports
Snow Canyon hoping to end long region title drought in stacked Region 9
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
By James Edward
July 31, 2020 4:08 p.m. MDT
merlin_1769547.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769437.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Load More