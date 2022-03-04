The preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet was held Friday at BYU as teams positioned themselves for Saturday’s finals, which begin at 9:45 a.m.
Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial claimed girls region titles, while Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial earned the boys titles
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
Richfield was Region 12 runner-up last season, but first-year coach Ryan Shaddix’s team is loaded with returning starters
Here’s an in-depth look at the Carbon Dinos football team heading into the 2020 season.
BYU pitcher Jarod Lessar signs an undrafted free-agent deal with childhood favorite New York Yankees
Major League Baseball draft was shortened to five rounds due to coronavirus pandemic, leaving clubs free to sign as many free agents as they wanted for $20,000 apiece
Crying is allowed in baseball when your season is canceled, but pandemic presents BYU’s Jarod Lessar with unexpected options
Senior right-hander plans to return to BYU next year after NCAA ruling on spring sports cancellations, but if an MLB team offers him a free-agent deal after June’s draft, he might give professional baseball a try
High school swimming: Union just inches out competition to take home 3A boys title; Carbon grabs girls crown
Union coach Justin Schmidt knew it was going to be close as his swimmers approached the pool for the final race on Saturday.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
