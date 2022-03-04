Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
merlin_2853031.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 3A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries
The preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet was held Friday at BYU as teams positioned themselves for Saturday’s finals, which begin at 9:45 a.m.
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 5:06 p.m. MST
Photo of Judge Memorial’s swim team
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 3A region championship recaps
Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial claimed girls region titles, while Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial earned the boys titles
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2022 11:13 p.m. MST
Manti’s girls captured the Region 14 cross country championship
High School Cross Country
High school cross country: 3A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2021 5:50 p.m. MDT
Delta’s Brayden Gonder is the Deseret News 3A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
dalin.ludlow.by.amy.adams.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
Grantsville High School pitcher August Cowan is the Deseret News 3A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 3A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
from_Amber_Allred.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
120320_GirlsBB_V_Judge_Hillcrest_1346.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2852957.jpg
Sports
High school girls swimming: Carbon 3-peats as 3A state champs
By James Edward
Feb 13, 2021 7:28 p.m. MST
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2835288.jpg
Sports
High school golf: Morgan three-peats at 3A tournament, Carbon’s Salas claims individual title
By Ryan Comer
Oct 8, 2020 6:46 p.m. MDT
morgan_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school golf: Morgan in control at 3A state tourney, with Carbon’s Salas and Delta’s Henrie leading medalist chase
By James Edward
Oct 7, 2020 7:13 p.m. MDT
pjimage__2_.jpg
High School Sports
Richfield, San Juan the front runners in 3A’s oft-forgotten Region 12
Richfield was Region 12 runner-up last season, but first-year coach Ryan Shaddix’s team is loaded with returning starters
By James Edward
July 28, 2020 5:11 p.m. MDT
carbon_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Carbon Dinos 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Carbon Dinos football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Tyler Haslam
July 28, 2020 11:31 a.m. MDT
BYU pitcher Jarod Lessar, shown here pitching against Utah at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, signed a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees on Sunday, June 14, worth $20,000.
Sports
BYU pitcher Jarod Lessar signs an undrafted free-agent deal with childhood favorite New York Yankees
Major League Baseball draft was shortened to five rounds due to coronavirus pandemic, leaving clubs free to sign as many free agents as they wanted for $20,000 apiece
By Jay Drew
June 14, 2020 3:39 p.m. MDT
merlin_228481.jpg
Sports
Crying is allowed in baseball when your season is canceled, but pandemic presents BYU’s Jarod Lessar with unexpected options
Senior right-hander plans to return to BYU next year after NCAA ruling on spring sports cancellations, but if an MLB team offers him a free-agent deal after June’s draft, he might give professional baseball a try
By Jay Drew
May 19, 2020 11:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_1666113.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_1653303.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Sipola Vakautakakala dominates down low to lift Richfield over Carbon in 3A quarterfinals
By Joe Coles
Feb 20, 2020 6:31 p.m. MST
merlin_1113663.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+ predictions)
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2020 10:01 a.m. MST
2e6a022c0fdca233cb2e734e802e9758ccf2c428_1_1.jpg
Sports
High school swimming: Union just inches out competition to take home 3A boys title; Carbon grabs girls crown
Union coach Justin Schmidt knew it was going to be close as his swimmers approached the pool for the final race on Saturday.
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 8, 2020 5:07 p.m. MST
JTK_9981.jpeg
Sports
High school football: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_16855.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:02 a.m. MST
merlin_22597.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 3A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_15437.jpg
Sports
3A cross-country: Porter Whitworth, Kylah Ricks top individuals; Carbon, Morgan take home top team prizes
By Joe Coles
Oct 23, 2019 8:33 p.m. MDT
