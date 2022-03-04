The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
Lineman Aisea Langi’s consecutive sacks to stunt Tooele’s late scoring threat proved pivotal in the win on Friday.
Crimson Cliffs, Cedar Valley and Ridgeline claim region championships
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Cedar Valley football team heading into the 2020 season.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
High school football: Cedar Valley, Logan and Pine View score thrilling comeback victories in 4A’s Week 7 action
The Aviators and Grizzlies utilized fourth-quarter comebacks, while the Panthers overcame an early 20-point deficit.
High school football: Double-overtime thriller between Desert Hills and Cedar City, slugfest between Mountain Crest and Green Canyon headline Week 6 action in 4A
The Thunder defeated the Reds 56-55 for their third region win of the year. The Mustangs, meanwhile, topped the Wolves, 6-0.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.