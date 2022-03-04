Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Timpanogos stuns Alta at buzzer
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: East runs past Cedar Valley in 5A first round
By Tommy Bailey
Oct 22, 2021 9:23 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Cedar Valley defense steps up big to secure a 28-21 win over Tooele
Lineman Aisea Langi’s consecutive sacks to stunt Tooele’s late scoring threat proved pivotal in the win on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 23, 2020 9:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bear River, Hurricane and Tooele return to win column, at last
By Trent Wood
Oct 3, 2020 11:11 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys golf: 4A final region recaps
Crimson Cliffs, Cedar Valley and Ridgeline claim region championships
By James Edward
Sept 30, 2020 9:06 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
By Trent Wood
Sept 26, 2020 9:55 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 6 takeaways: It was all about the last second thrillers, with 7 games decided by a touchdown or less
By Trent Wood
Sept 19, 2020 11:33 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Region title races starting to take shape
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
By Trent Wood
Sept 12, 2020 10:08 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Cedar Valley Aviators 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Cedar Valley football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 10, 2020 11:23 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: American Fork, Skyline, Cedar Valley, Morgan, Rowland Hall open preseason ranked No. 1
By James Edward
Aug 3, 2020 8:27 a.m. MDT
Sports
Park City and Stansbury once again expected to be the class of Region 10
By Trent Wood
July 30, 2020 3:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Cedar Valley tops Ogden to win first-ever playoff game
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 18, 2020 10:16 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 4A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Cedar Valley, Logan and Pine View score thrilling comeback victories in 4A’s Week 7 action
The Aviators and Grizzlies utilized fourth-quarter comebacks, while the Panthers overcame an early 20-point deficit.
By Trent Wood
Sept 28, 2019 1:04 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Double-overtime thriller between Desert Hills and Cedar City, slugfest between Mountain Crest and Green Canyon headline Week 6 action in 4A
The Thunder defeated the Reds 56-55 for their third region win of the year. The Mustangs, meanwhile, topped the Wolves, 6-0.
By Trent Wood
Sept 21, 2019 12:29 p.m. MDT
